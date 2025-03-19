Intriguing wide receiver prospect tabbed as nice fit for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of needs, and near the top of the list as the secondary waves of free agency roll on is wide receiver. There are some notable veteran free agent options still out there, spanning the spectrum of good fits to way too-easy speculation driven by a social media post.

This year's draft class is not filled with elite wide receiver prospects like draft classes of the recent past. But there is solid depth at the position, so if the Raiders prioritize other needs at No. 6 overall they can still get a wide receiver who can contribute immediately sometime on Day 2.

Stanford football is not in the place it was during much of former head coach David Shaw's tenure. Which is to say, the transfer portal and NIL has impacted the program negatively and pushed it off the national radar.

So wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, after an injury impacted the start of his college career, has operated in relative obscurity over the last two seasons. That being said, a 4.44 40-yard dash and a 38.5-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine landed him on the radar more than he was before.

Ayomanor's signature game in college came in 2023 against Colorado, when he had 13 receptions for a school-record 294 yards and three touchdowns. He had seven receptions (on 12 targets) for 133 yards and two touchdowns (according to Pro Football Focus) when matched up against Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes' wide receiver/cornerback who is a virtual lock to be a top-five pick next month.

Elic Ayomanor tabbed as ideal draft match for the Raiders

In naming the best and worst landing spots for the top wide receivers in the 2025 draft, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report had the Raiders as the best fit for Ayomanor.

"Ayomanor proved to be a bright spot as a physical target with outstanding body control and ball skills. The Canada native presents an outstanding athletic profile, with a 9.78 relative athletic score, according to Kent Lee Platte."



"The 2023 Jon Cornish Trophy winner (for top Canadian playing NCAA football) burst onto the season with 13 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns against the Colorado Buffaloes in Deion Sanders' first season at the helm."



"The Las Vegas Raiders can give him Ayomanor an opportunity to be featured more often since they lack a true WR1. Granted, tight end Brock Bowers is the team's best offensive weapon. But veteran quarterback Geno Smith knows how to utilize big, physically gifted wide receivers."

Ayomanor is in line to be taken in the second round of April's draft. Where the Raiders are (No. 37 overall) looks like a reach, but if they like him enough a trade back up into the second round to get him could be in play.