It only took one game for Eagles to learn what Raiders fans won't accept about trade

The Las Vegas Raiders undoubtedly upgraded their roster this offseason. But the new leadership tandem of general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll made some questionable decisions as well, several of which spurred some dialogue within the fan base.

Letting defenders like Tre'Von Moehrig, Robert Spillane and Nate Hobbs leave in free agency without a contract was a tough pill to swallow for Raider Nation. But the subsequent release of Jack Jones and trading of Jakorian Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles had fans clamoring for answers.

Fans were especially upset about the Bennett trade because the defensive backfield looks weak in Las Vegas right now. But their decision to go get starting defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV in the trade will pay dividends. Thursday night's game proved this, but Raiders fans have not accepted it yet.

Former Raider Jakorian Bennett flops in Eagles debut

On Thursday, Philadelphia welcomed the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field to kick off the 2025 NFL season. After a strong preseason, Bennett was making his regular season debut for the Eagles, which was highly anticipated by Raider Nation.

Unfortunately, Bennett floundered a bit in his first action. He only played seven defensive snaps and five on special teams, according to Bleeding Green Nation. Also, his defensive snaps only came because starting cornerback Adoree' Jackson was sidelined as he was evaluated for a concussion.

In those seven defensive snaps, Bennett struggled mightily as well. Dak Prescott immediately threw at him when covering CeeDee Lamb, and Bennett was flagged for pass interference. He was thrown at three times in the next five plays and gave up a reception each time.

Bennett quickly brought the pass-catcher down with a solo tackle, but the Cowboys essentially marched down the field at the end of the half by targeting him. This allowed them to get into field goal range and make it a 21-20 game at the half.

While he may have just been knocking the dust off because he has not played in a regular season game since November of 2024, Bennett definitely looked rough. He was certainly a solid player for the Silver and Black, but perhaps his prowess has been a bit overblown by the fan base.

Booker IV looks like a difference maker at defensive tackle, as he already supplanted Jonah Laulu for a starting job. Of course, more of the season needs to pan out before a final judgment is made, but if Booker IV balls out in his debut, Raider Nation may quickly change their tune on this shocking trade.

Regardless, it was a rough start to his tenure in Philadelphia for Bennett, and it seems like the Eagles are not eager to rely on him. This was despite Lamb giving Philadelphia's defense fits throughout the entire game.

