It's not too late for the Raiders to send this trade package for Micah Parsons

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled to get to the quarterback in 2024, which, along with their dreadful offense, led them to a 4-13 finish. While they addressed the offense with the acquisitions of Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty, their pass-rushing group will be largely the same, aside from the release of Christian Wilkins and the return of Malcolm Koonce, who missed all of last season with an injury.

That could spell trouble for the Raiders as their 38 sacks were tied for the 11th-fewest in the league. While they blitzed at the 11th-highest rate, their quarterback knockdown rate and pressure rate were the seventh-worst and 12th-worst in the NFL, respectively.

A full season of Maxx Crosby, who missed five games last season, and the return of Koonce should help. Las Vegas could, however, turn to the trade market to acquire a disgruntled superstar who could turn its pass rush from one of the league's worst to one of the best.

Raiders can still pick up the phone and make an offer for Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL since the Dallas Cowboys selected him 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. In four seasons, he has recorded 256 total tackles, including 63 for a loss, 52.5 sacks, 112 quarterback hits, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, nine passes defended, and one defensive touchdown.

Despite missing five games, he ranks fifth in sacks over that span. While he has been one of the league's premier pass rushers from the moment he stepped on the field, the Cowboys have not given him a new deal this offseason, and the regular season is rapidly approaching.

Parsons has expressed his frustration and lack of interest in playing on the fifth-year option without long-term security in Dallas. The standoff between the two sides eventually resulted in the superstar requesting a trade.

There are rumblings that a Parsons trade could be happening soon, so Las Vegas would be wise to call the Cowboys and offer a last-minute package that includes Koonce, two first-round picks, 2026 and 2028 third-round picks and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

While trading away two first-round picks is not something that a team coming off four wins typically does, players like Parsons are rarely available at the age of 26. In fact, former Raiders star Khalil Mack, who was 27 when he was dealt, may be the last true superstar traded this early in his career.

The return for the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year was two first-round picks, a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick, with a second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick that turned into a seventh-rounder headed to the Chicago Bears along with Mack.

Las Vegas would also have to pay Parsons a significant amount after Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt reset the market this offseason. The move would still be worth it as a pass-rushing duo of Parsons and Crosby, both of whom are in their prime, would instantly be the best in the league.

The Raiders have long been looking for a star to help Crosby get after the quarterback. There would be no better fit for the job than a player who has earned four Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nods in his four-year career, and has a decade of dominance ahead of him.

