It's only minicamp but one Raiders rookie is making everyone pay attention

The Las Vegas Raiders took the criticism of their lackluster wide receiver room to heart in the 2025 NFL Draft, as new GM John Spytek used a second-round pick on TCU's Jack Bech and a fourth-round selection on hyper-athletic Tennessee product Dont'e Thornton Jr.

While Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker are established as the starters, the latest insider reports from minicamp hint at the fact that Thornton may actually have a leg up on Bech on the depth chart despite his status as a Day 3 Draft Pick.

According to Levi Damien, it is Thornton, not Bech, who is running with the starting wide receivers in minicamp alongside Meyers and Tucker. ESPN further validated this observation, noting that most of Bech's reps have come with the second-team offense.

While some pessimistic Raiders fans might use this as an opportunity to bemoan the fact that a second-round pick in the team's weakest area is struggling to even get on the field, the fact that Thornton has quickly risen through the ranks could be a sign that John Spytek found a hidden gem.

Raiders rookie WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. ahead of second-round pick Jack Bech in minicamp

Thornton didn't get a ton of reps early in his college career, and his "breakout season" last year at Tennessee only saw him haul in 26 catches. However, Thornton has all the physical tools needed to become a Pro Bowl player in this league, and Chip Kelly is very aware of his potential.

Thornton's 25.4 yards per catch borders on the absurd. Standing a shade under 6-5 and 205, Thornton caught everyone's attention when he ran a 4.30 40-yard dash. If his production was a bit more robust, there was no was that he would have been on the board for Vegas in the fourth.

Thornton could thrive in Chip Kelly's offense, which likes to go deep down the field as much as possible and always places a premium on raw speed. Bech has good hands, but his skill set might be just a tad redundant given the presence of Meyers as one of the starters.

While the Raiders will try to eventually integrate Bech into the offense, the fact that Thornton is already pushing established veterans for playing time is a sign that he is not just a raw toolbox of athletic gifts and that he has the ability to do some real damage in the NFL.