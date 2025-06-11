Raiders rookie is already turning heads at minicamp in the best way possible

While the Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of minicamp, this is an example of the best football content fans are going to get until for now. Give us all of the video snippets and player hype -- we need it.

In the hype department, one particular Raiders rookie is starting to garner some major attention. Fourth-round pick Dont'e Thornton looks to be forming a real bond with starting quarterback Geno Smith.

“Dont'e Thornton Jr. has seen a lot of reps at outside receiver opposite of Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers. He was a constant target for Geno Smith throughout practice, reeling in a highly contested catch in the end zone during red zone period," Raiders beat reporter Levi Edwards wrote.

Dont'e Thornton building chemistry with Geno Smith is a picture-perfect minicamp development

We already knew Jakobi Meyers was the clear-cut no. 1 guy in the wide receiver room. And, while Tre Tucker has shown some real positives since entering the league, the Raiders still haven't been completely sure what they've got in him, long-term.

Now, with the emergence of Thornton already, this offense looks like it's going to have three formidable pass catchers in that room. And, even better than making highlight-reel type catches is the fact that Thornton is establishing a bond with Smith.

This is the time of year where building chemistry is of the utmost importance. It's one thing to have the ability and showcase it, but it's another thing to have the trust of your quarterback as a rookie. That's the type of hype which sometimes goes unnoticed.

But, it's key in a rookie making an early impact, and that's exactly what Thornton is looking to do.

Between Thornton emerging and the complete transformation that Ashton Jeanty has brought to this offense, the Raiders could be real fun to watch on that side of the ball.

Count those as words we haven't said in a while, but we'll take it.