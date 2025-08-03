It's only training camp, but Geno Smith is already answering the bell for Raiders

It feels like forever since the Las Vegas Raiders have had a high-powered offense. In reality, it's only been two years, as All-Pro campaigns from Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams carried the team to a 12th-ranked scoring offense during the 2022 NFL season.

Too much has changed since that season to capture in a single blurb, but Raider Nation has been clamoring for merely average quarterback play since the departure of Derek Carr. Jimmy Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, Brian Hoyer and Desmond Ridder have not even approached this.

Fortunately, the team made the bold move to acquire veteran signal-caller Geno Smith this offseason and reunite him with Pete Carroll. Expectations are suddenly high for the Silver and Black, but Smith is already demonstrating at training camp that he was well worth the investment.

Geno Smith is leading dominant Raiders offense during training camp

Reports have been flowing in from camp about Smith's connections with Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers, but that was pretty much a given. His growing rapport with Tre Tucker, Michael Mayer and the rookie pass-catchers, however, has been even more impressive.

On Saturday, the Raiders hosted a mock game at Allegiant Stadium for fans to come and see. Smith leveraged a sharp performance earlier in the week into utter dominance in front of Raider Nation during the scrimmage.

The first drive of the game culminated in a touchdown pass from Smith to Bowers, as the team's new signal-caller reportedly went 7-for-10 on the drive and targeted six different Raiders players. The second drive ended just like the first, with a passing touchdown to Bowers once again.

We can get used to this 😏 pic.twitter.com/CkpUJqY397 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 2, 2025

RELATED: Overlooked Raiders rookie just torched camp like his career depended on it

Smith followed these two possessions up with touchdown passes to coveted rookie wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr. and recent veteran addition Phillip Dorsett. There was some discourse about him potentially taking a sack on these plays in a real game, but the connection and arm talent speak for themselves.

On the final possession of the scrimmage for Smith, he led the Raiders on a game-winning drive as he found Dorsett for a deep touchdown. Smith then showed off his mobility by punching in a two-point conversion on a read-option play.

Geno keeps it for the score on the 2pt conversion 🏃 @kirkmorrison told me on the podcast yesterday that people are sleeping on Geno’s legs #Raiders pic.twitter.com/GdJe7ZovIt — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) August 2, 2025

All told, Smith led the team to a touchdown on each of his four drives, proving to Raider Nation that he has answered the bell for the Las Vegas offense. With just over a month until the season starts, there is plenty of work still to do, but this is an incredible floor or benchmark to build from.

More Raiders news and analysis