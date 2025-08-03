Overlooked Raiders rookie just torched camp like his career depended on it

The Las Vegas Raiders solved their quarterback issues this offseason with the addition of Geno Smith. The veteran signal-caller was acquired in a trade just before free agency, and he is one of the only players on the roster who is a non-disputed starter ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll were reportedly shopping backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who has had to take the reins due to injury or poor play in each of the last two seasons. But they were unable to find a trade partner that made a deal worth their while.

With a surefire starter and a competent backup, the new regime did not need to select a young quarterback in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, they landed on Cam Miller, an FCS product from North Dakota State who has generated little buzz during training camp thus far.

Raiders rookie QB Cam Miller showed at recent training camp practice

However, Miller, a sixth-round pick, completely turned the page during Saturday's mock game at Allegiant Stadium. Although running with the third-team offense against the third-team defense, he stood out more than any other player in the period.

Miller ran for two touchdowns during the scrimmage, as several reporters noted that his mobility was on full display. He even scored on a read-option play, which the Raiders' social media team captured, giving fans their first true look at Miller in the Silver and Black.

Though not in line for any major role this season, Miller's progress is a good sign for Las Vegas. With a young and cheap player potentially developing into a solid backup, a player like O'Connell could become expendable and the Raiders could get an extra draft pick by shipping him off.

RELATED: Raiders draft pick that struggled early is suddenly stacking days at camp

Before the draft, Raider Nation knew that minority owner Tom Brady co-signed the addition of Miller, but the two reportedly spent a lot of time together during a training camp practice earlier in the week as well.

#Raiders minority owner Tom Brady reportedly endorsed two-time FCS national champ, NDSU QB Cam Miller as a 6th-round pick this past draft.



Brady spent time with the rookie at training camp Friday. pic.twitter.com/Qv03woD5ox — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) August 1, 2025

Perhaps talking with the greatest player of all time helped Miller in the scrimmage, as Q Meyers noted that he led the offense down the field in a variety of ways. Levi Edwards of Raiders.com also reported that Miller stood out, and he even led the team down the field for what would have been a game-winning field goal at the end of the game.

Things are certainly trending up for the young player as he progresses through his first preseason in the NFL. There is no rush to get him on the field, so the Raiders should be patient with him and make sure that Miller continues to develop at the same rate.

More Raiders news and analysis