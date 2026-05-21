It sounds like Raiders don't plan on hemming rookie Trey Zuhn III in at all

The Las Vegas Raiders did some work to fortify their league-worst offensive line in free agency, with Tyler Linderbaum being the biggest addition, but they did not rest on that laurel. In the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, they also brought in versatile Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III.

While Zuhn mostly played left tackle in college, that position is not seen as his NFL future. He might move in to guard and compete for a starting job right away, and he did dabble at center in college. The options are wide-ranging, and it's safe to say he'll be allowed to show where he is best-suited to play, with no preconceived notions and an opportunity to get work everywhere.

During Wednesday's OTA practice, the first that was open to the media, Zuhn was seen at right tackle, according to The Athletic's Sam Warren.

While it's easy to see DJ Glaze as being vulnerable to competition at right tackle, Zuhn potentially being that competition, instead of 2025 third-rounder Charles Grant, was a surprising development. Well, for some people at least, as others have seen it as possible for some time now.

Las Vegas Raiders are not going to pigeonhole rookie OL Trey Zuhn III

Whereas last year's coaching staff failed the offensive line at every turn, from both a personnel and schematic standpoint, new head coach Klint Kubiak and his staff are definitely not going to make the same mistakes. New OL coach Rick Dennison is a seasoned pro, and he'll get this group right.

Speaking to the media after Wednesday's OTA practice, Kubiak confirmed that plan, at least at this very early stage, for Zuhn III.

"Really drafted Trey to be able to play a lot of positions," Kubiak said. "So, whether it's tackle, guard, center, he's learning it all. He's got everything between the ears to do that, and so we're going to give him a chance to help us on all areas of the line."

At worst, Zuhn III is in line to have a long NFL career as a highly versatile backup offensive lineman. Ideally, and more likely if we're being optimistic, he'll settle in as a starter somewhere with that versatility as a value-added option if needed.

Regardless, the Raiders have a plan for Zuhn III, which is no concrete plan at all, until further notice. They'll spend the offseason developing him and tapping into his unique versatility to see where he best fits and can ultimately perform the best.