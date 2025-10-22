It sure sounds like Chip Kelly's offense is the laughing stock of the NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was supposed to be good, or at least competent, during the 2025 NFL season. The high-profile additions of Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty and Chip Kelly were to bring stability to the passing game, running game and playcalling; however, that has not been the case.

Heading into the Week 8 bye, the Raiders sit at 2-5 and rank 31st in scoring offense and 28th in total yards gained. This group is among the biggest letdowns on either side of the ball in the entire NFL, as, despite relatively high expectations, they rank in the bottom-10 of nearly every offensive statistic.

Las Vegas had, arguably, the worst offensive showing of the 21st century in their 31-0 Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. One NFL executive made it clear that the league is well aware of how awful the unit has been.

Chip Kelly's offense has failed miserably at living up to the hype

Against the Chiefs, the Raiders finished with just 95 total yards and three first downs, becoming the first NFL team to finish with three or fewer first downs since JaMarcus Russell was under center. They ran 30 offensive plays, becoming the second team since 1950 to have 30 or fewer offensive snaps.

While Pete Carroll may not have seen the embarrassing performance coming, The Athletic's Mike Sando shared comments from an anonymous NFL executive, which revealed that the league has taken notice of just how bad Las Vegas' offense has been.

"The Raiders, if they can't run the ball, it's just brutal," the executive said. "They were hard to watch even when they beat Tennessee."

It is hard to argue with the assessment that the offense has been brutal, as, even when they have run the ball well, there have been other factors that have significantly hindered the unit. The passing game and offensive line have both been awful throughout the season, making life difficult for Jeanty.

While the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft ranks 13th in rushing yards, third in yards after contact and first in broken tackles, he is constantly being hit in the backfield. Jeanty ranks just 34th in yards before contact and last in the league in yards before contact per attempt.

Kelly is the league's highest-paid offensive coordinator, yet he's producing nearly the worst results. The fact that people around the NFL are saying how brutal it is to watch the Las Vegas offense should tell Raider Nation everything they need to know about their new play-caller and the team in its current state.