It took one quote for Raiders fans to fall deeper in love with Ashton Jeanty

New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll likely could not be happier with what his team did at pick number 6 in the 2025 NFL draft. The Raiders took running back Ashton Jeanty, and he will supply immediate excellence to a team desperately needing a consistently good running attack.

Carroll will also want a team with offensive balance. The long-held notion that coaches like to run too much is not true. His Seattle Seahawks teams ran quite a bit in the early 2010s, but that was because the defense was so good that the offense needed to eat clock and not turn the ball over.

And, yes. It helped that Seattle had Marshawn Lynch. Now, Carroll has his Lynch-type player in Las Vegas in the person of Jeanty. The running back could not be happier to be a Raider, either. Nearly immediately after being chosen at pick 6, he delivered a quote that should make Raiders fans quite happy.

Ashton Jeanty quote should make Raiders fans extremely happy

According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, Jeanty said, "I am super duper excited ... I gotta shout out Mark Davis, Spytek, Pete Carroll. There is lot of history in the Raiders building and I am excited to be a part of that."

Of course, Carroll hasn't been a Raider for very long, but Mark Davis has been part of the long-time ownership group. Maybe Las Vegas hasn't been a championship contender in some time, but that could change easily. Carroll is going to make sure the culture is set correctly, and Jeanty's ability to carry the ball will help remake that.

Just as Marshawn Lynch did with the Seahawks, Jeanty could be a beast to bear for opposing defenses while Las Vegas's defense improves under the new head coach. Running backs have a better recent history of being good early in their careers than, say, a wide receiver. As a rookie, Jeanty could help Las Vegas exceed 2025 expectations. He is clearly excited to help the team do that.