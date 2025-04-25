The Las Vegas Raiders have been dragged endlessly for their decision to let Josh Jacobs walk in free agency last offseason. Zamir White was not up to the task, nor was free agent addition Alexander Mattison, and their shortcomings were refelcted in the team's record.

Many expected the Raiders to address the running back position this offseason during the free agency period, but all that came was a cheap, "prove it" deal for veteran Raheem Mostert.

This year's NFL Draft class is full of great running backs, and to nobody's surprise, Las Vegas dipped their toes in the water early on Thursday evening.

Raiders' Ashton Jeanty pick all but confirms Zamir White's future

Las Vegas took Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick, who is now expected to be the team's bellcow back for the foreseeable future.

That was precisely Zamir White's role last season, but after mustering only 2.8 yards per carry and 183 total yards in eight games, the Raiders smartly looked for his replacement. Given that Jeanty will now eat up the majority of the carries and Mostert is expected to shoudler the rest, Las Vegas may look to trade or release White.

Nothing is imminent for the fourth-year back, but a move could be made on his behalf later in the draft or in the days that follow.

Jeanty is a generational talent, and he showcased that last season at Boise State. He has top-end speed and elite elusivity, and with an expanded role in the passing game, he could be one of the league's best running backs by Week 1.

White has his limitations as a runner, but his biggest shortcomings are his lack of explosiveness and vision. Jeanty has no issue with either of these, which makes White expendable.

The Raiders may not be able to get much in return for White, but even if it is a seventh-rounder, the team should pounce on it. Ultimately, it is likely that the team will end up releasing him, which will be a disappointing end to his career in Las Vegas.