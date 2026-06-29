Jack Bech could struggle to carve out consistent role in Klint Kubiak's offense

The Las Vegas Raiders' skill position group isn't getting a lot of respect ahead of the 2026 NFL season, and that should be expected with a mostly young, unestablished group. It's up to the players to change the perception.

New head coach Klint Kubiak and his staff are responsible for putting those players in the best position to produce, but second-year pro Jack Bech still may not have a prominent role in the Raiders' new scheme.

Based on Kubiak's play-calling tendencies from the previous season with the Seattle Seahawks, it's possible that Bech won't see a significant spike from a 37 percent offensive snap count in his rookie campaign.

Las Vegas Raiders HC Klint Kubiak fielded a high rate of multi-tight-end sets with the Seattle Seahawks

In 2025, the Seattle Seahawks fielded multiple tight ends in 42.7 percent of their play formations, per Sharp Football Stats. With those personnel groupings, tight ends replace receivers. In more exotic schemes, a versatile tight end can also line up in the backfield.

Kubiak's Seahawks offense featured starter AJ Barner (77 percent of the offensive snaps) at tight end with backups Elijah Arroyo and Eric Saubert playing between 26 and 30 percent of the offensive snaps.

Brock Bowers has played at least 85 percent of the offensive snaps in both of his seasons, and that probably won't change. Second-string tight end Michael Mayer may benefit far more than Bech in Kubiak's play designs.

Mayer has seen his snap count drop steadily over three seasons. With Kubiak's heavy tight end usage, the fourth-year pro could see his time on the field trend up this year, and he could finally become the player that Las Vegas drafted him to be.

The Seahawks have a different roster from the Raiders, but one can make the case that Mayer is better prepared for an expanded role than Arroyo, who was a rookie last year, and Saubert, a limited blocking tight end on the other side of 30.

As a result, the Raiders could rely more on two-tight-end sets than three-receiver alignments. If so, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Bech will be in a rotation to complement Bowers and Mayer in the passing game.

Keep in mind that the Raiders signed Nailor to a three-year, $35 million contract as one of their key free-agent acquisitions. Via ESPN's Ryan McFadden, Kubiak called Tucker a "quiet leader" within the receiver group.

Beat reporters haven't said much about Bech, his role or second-year outlook. Although that doesn't mean he's an afterthought, the second-year pro is having a quiet offseason so far.

Shortly after the Raiders wrapped up mandatory minicamp, Locked On Raiders Podcast host Q Myers noted that Bech "really has not popped yet." The 2025 second-rounder's stock is down ahead of training camp.

Las Vegas' investment in Nailor and Kubiak's comments about Tucker suggests they have the inside track to key roles in the aerial attack. Bech, who only caught 20 passes for 224 scoreless yards in his rookie year, must make up ground in training camp to earn his targets in a new system.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.