Raiders seem to have a surprise loser from early offseason practices

No discussion about the Las Vegas Raiders' promising offseason would be complete without an obligatory remark about how they didn't find a true No. 1 wide receiver. It's as if some believe that going down this lengthy list and solving every conceivable issue in just a few months was feasible.

But Las Vegas is banking on a few key players in their rooms having success and producing much more than they have in the past in limited opportunities. One of those players is sophomore Jack Bech, who can be used in a variety of ways by Klint Kubiak, and was thought to be early on.

By all accounts, Bech has been approaching the offseason the right way, and many in Raider Nation believed that he was a wildcard in the wide receiver room. That the 2025 second-rounder would take a major leap and be the saving grace for a room being massively slept on.

Reports from OTAs and minicamp would indicate, however, that that isn't the case.

Jack Bech is reportedly not performing well at Las Vegas Raiders offseason practices

According to Locked On Raiders Podcast host Q Myers, Bech has really struggled so far this offseason. In a recent episode, Myers asserted that Bech hasn't been able to make plays or stand out at all in the early going in the new-look offense under Kubiak.

“Jack Bech really has not popped yet," Myers said. "And again, super early, there's no pads. There's none of that going on. So I don't want to rush to judgment and say, 'Oh man, he's not a good player, or he's a bust.' Definitely not going there at all, but he just hasn't popped. Like, there's times when we're out there watching, and someone makes a play, and you have to ask quick, like grab your, oh man, hold on. Who's that? And start grabbing your roster. Oh, who's that number? ... We never had that moment with Jack Bech. We never had that moment where a nice catch was made or a nice route was ran and a guy was wide open, and we ever looked down and be like, oh, that was Jack Bech. We just haven't really felt his presence out there.”

Myers then went into more specifics.

“So for me, something that he's going to have to work on throughout the course of right now to the start of training camp is his separation," Myers said. "However, he goes about doing that, right? Whatever wide receiver, you know, coach he's working with or whatever drills he's doing by himself, whoever he's getting to throw passes to, I think the biggest thing for him is going to be trying to create separation. Because again, for OTAs, while he was out there, and we got to see him again, we only got to see a handful of OTAs. And of course, a couple of days, a mandatory minicamp, you never got the sense that Jack Bech was there.”

Apparently, Bech had a hard time freeing himself from fifth-round rookie Hezekiah Masses. Myers stated that Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Malik Benson have flashed, but even against the second and third-team defenses, Bech has struggled to be a key fixture in the offense.

Then, Myers said something really concerning, which is that Bech has been given an increased role on special teams.

“I saw a lot of him on Wednesday because the twos and threes were out there. And I just didn't see what I thought I was going to see," Myers explained. "I saw him on the front line when it came to special teams. And if you're a big-time wide receiver, you're a guy that a lot of the coaches believe you're going to be a big-time contributor. You're probably not on the front line when it comes to special teams. Right. That was something that was pointed out to me while we were standing out there watching them go through their practice on Wednesday.”

Between Bech not standing out, struggling in certain facets and seemingly being tasked with more jobs on special teams, the Raiders may have a very clear loser from the early offseason practices. But something tells me that fans shouldn't count Bech out yet.

Bech is a strong and physical player who will probably shine more when he can put the pads on at training camp, take out safeties with real blocks and not just have to be in a running match with a defensive back. It is too early to give up on him, especially with the glimpses of promise he's shown.

That said, Bech has some serious work to do in training camp. He has to prove to the coaching staff that he's worthy of an increased role and to the fanbase that he is still worth believing in. Las Vegas needs a solution at wideout, and so far, it hasn't been Bech. Let's see how he responds.