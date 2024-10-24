Jack Jones' trash talk could set Raiders up for Patrick Mahomes domination
By Mike Luciano
The Las Vegas Raiders were the last team to beat the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to an upset on Christmas Day last year buoyed by a Jack Jones interception. Since then, the Raiders have floundered as their hated rivals ran the table and added a third Super Bowl run for Patrick Mahomes' trophy case.
The Chiefs haven't played their best ball this season, but that hasn't stopped them from starting the season off at a robust 6-0. Vegas, meanwhile, is limping to a 2-5 record that will likely end with another high draft pick and a new starting quarterback coming to town.
The lack of hype and hullabaloo is apparently doing nothing to blunt Jones' confidence. However, there's a fine line between confident and arrogant, and Jones may have crossed. Before the Chiefs-Raiders games, the recently benched Jones implied that his team is not going to kiss the ring and be intimidated by Mahomes.
That may be the right way to approach this game, but saying it out loud right before the Chiefs come to town could be a good way for a secondary that is certainly not scary to get the wrong end of a beating handed down to them.
Jack Jones' Patrick Mahomes comments before Chiefs-Raiders could be problematic
Even with last Christmas' stinker, Kansas City has averaged almost 34 points per game with Mahomes as the starter against the Raiders. Mahomes, who has scored 32 touchdowns while tossing just four interceptions against Las Vegas, is 10-2 as a starter against his foes from the division.
While it's not fair to expect the Raiders to lay down and die, they are not properly equipped to be the team that finally knocks Kansas City out of the ranks of the unbeaten. The secondary now needs to contend with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins to an offense that needed wide receiver help.
Kansas City's defense has been eating opponents alive, and the combination of either Gardner Minshew or the recently added Desmond Ridder will make life tough on Vegas in this one. Unless Jones suddenly starts playing like prime Willie Brown, a win might be hard to come by.
There's nothing wrong with being bold and brash, but trash-talking Mahomes has a very low success rate. For a Raiders team spiraling out of control, giving Kansas City some serious bulletin board material may come back to bite Pierce and his team in their collective rear end.