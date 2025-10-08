Jackson Powers-Johnson continues to prove the Raiders' coaching staff wrong

There have been very few positives for the Las Vegas Raiders through the first five weeks of the 2025 NFL season. The team's numerous issues were exposed in Week 5, as they melted down in a 40-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, dropping them to 1-4.

Despite the ugly performance, there were a hanful of strong showings. The team's first three picks of the draft, Ashton Jeanty, Jack Bech and Darien Porter, all played well, and both DJ Glaze and Dylan Parham turned in their best games of the year.

Arguably the brightest spot, however, was the performance of Jackson Powers-Johnson, who played great for the second consecutive week. He continues to prove the coaching staff wrong for how they handled him to begin the year.

JPJ proves again why he shouldn't have had to compete for starting role

Powers-Johnson had a strong campaign as a rookie, and many believed that he was penciled in to serve as the Raiders' starting center in his second season. It became clear pretty early in training camp, however, that he was not going to play that role under the new staff.

Fans were shocked and upset by this development, but they really freaked out when it was announced that he was competing with Alex Cappa for a starting spot. This competition dragged out through the preseason and even into the regular season, unnecessarily.

While the second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft earned the starting role in Week 1, he was sidelined with a concussion the following week. Powers-Johnson was active for Las Vegas' next contest, however, his only snaps came on special teams, much to the dismay of the fanbase.

He was, once again, in the starting lineup for the Raiders' Week 4 matchup with the Chicago Bears, and had a great performance, which helped the offensive line as a whole. While many believed that this showing would put the conversation about his role to bed, Pete Carroll did not seem ready to move on from the position battle.

The numbers don't lie, however, and Powers-Johnson has been among the best guards in the league during his three games played. According to Pro Football Focus, his overall grade ranks ninth, his run-blocking fourth, his pass-blocking 26th, and he's only allowed one sack and four pressures. Plus, the team averages 5.1 yards per carry with him lead blocking.

While Smith has looked terrible regardless of who is protecting him, Powers-Johnson's return to the starting lineup has seemingly unlocked Jeanty and the rushing attack. The rookie had a breakout game in Week 4, finishing with 138 yards from scrimmage, three touchdowns and 6.6 yards per carry. He showed it was not a one-off against the Colts as he finished with 109 yards from scrimmage and 4.8 yards per carry.

The Raiders' run game, as a whole, has looked much better with Powers-Johnson in the lineup. They had a season-best 240 rushing yards and 7.7 yards per carry last weekend, and followed that up with 106 rushing yards and 4.2 yards per carry in Week 5.

Powers-Johnson's role in the starting lineup should no longer be up for debate, as he has proven that he is the second-best offensive lineman on the roster behind Kolton Miller. Let's hope the coaching staff can see what all of Raider Nation does.