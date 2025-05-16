Jaguars may hold the missing piece to Raiders’ LB puzzle

Every NFL franchise is brimming with excitement over the potential of their rookie classes and fantasizing about which surprise players may contribute in year one. While many will fight to see playing time or a roster spot in their rookie seasons, others will shoot to the top of their teams' respective depth charts right away.

With rookie minicamps now wrapped up, however, all 32 teams have a better idea of what they have in their newest additions. Each year, the emergence of young players makes several talented veterans expendable as teams look to get younger and shed bigger contracts.

A young linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars has already been turning heads in camp, which could be good news for the Raiders. His emergence may provide the Silver and Black with an opportunity to improve the biggest hole currently on the roster.

Jaguars standout rookie could make veteran LB expendable

In the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser. He already looks like a steal as the coaching staff has raved about his pro-ready qualities. Head coach Liam Coen recently spoke to the media about the young linebacker after their rookie minicamp.

"Just from a diligence standpoint, you can tell he already has some of those leadership qualities that you look for," Coen said. "He's in really good physical shape coming into camp here this weekend."

Coen and general manager James Gladstone are in their first year with the franchise, so the odds are that they want their guys to play. A new leadership tandem is always more likely to get rid of veterans from the last regime, and the emergence of Kiser could push a veteran Jaguars linebacker out the door.

This could be an incredible development for the Raiders, who desperately need linebacker help after losing Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo this offseason.

There is a good chance that Chad Muma, a former third-round pick, could be the odd man out in Jacksonville. For the most part, Muma has failed to live up to expectations, as he only recorded 94 tackles in his first three seasons. However, he does have good size and athleticism, and perhaps a change of scenery could benefit him.

The bigger play for the Raiders would be former first-round pick Devin Lloyd. Lloyd has consistently racked up over 100 tackles per season and posted a respectable 76.7 PFF grade last year. The Jaguars did not pick up his fifth-year option, so he is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. Las Vegas could offer a mid-round pick in exchange for his talents and immediately raise the floor of their defense.

First-year general manager John Spytek has already made some fantastic moves this offseason, but linebacker is the one position that still feels unaddressed. Lloyd could be exactly what the Raiders need, and he may not cost much.