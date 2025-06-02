Jakobi Meyers just confirmed his Raiders future with one simple statement

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the jackpot during the free agency period in 2023 when they signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to a three-year deal worth $33 million. Meyers was just 26 years old and coming off a season in which he caught 67 passes for 804 yards and six touchdowns despite poor quarterback play with the New England Patriots.

In his two seasons with the Silver and Black, Meyers has burst onto the scene even more. He evolved into a No. 1 wide receiver last year for the Raiders after Davante Adams was traded, but unfortunately, he is entering the final year of his contract.

Earlier this offseason, ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported that Meyers wanted to remain in Las Vegas on a long-term basis. However, some fans started to doubt that this would come to fruition after the team drafted three wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jakobi Meyers confirmed that he wants to remain a Las Vegas Raider

However, Meyers spoke to the media about his future with the team last Thursday after an offseason workout. He could not have been more clear about his preference for his future with the Raiders.

"Yeah, I want to be here, for sure," Meyers said. "But that's all I could really say on it right now. You know what I mean? Like, that's that's business between us and top floor so I'm going just hold that one down for now."

This is music to the ears of Raider Nation, as Meyers just confirmed that he wanted to remain with the Silver and Black. While many felt that the initial report from McFadden was accurate, but there is something more gratifying about hearing it straight from the horse's mouth.

Last season, Meyers had a career year, catching 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. This marked the first time he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his career, and he is expected to take an even bigger jump with Geno Smith now under center.

New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll are certainly trying to restructure the roster and leave their fingerprints on the team this offseason. However, they are not shutting the door on players from past regimes, as evidenced by the extensions given to Maxx Crosby and A.J. Cole.

Meyers does not seem like the kind of player who would ask for groundbreaking money, and he is certainly not the kind to holdout or make a stink throughout the organization. However, he deserves to be paid handsomely for his contributions, and the new regime should reward him, both for his performance and his commitment to the Silver and Black.