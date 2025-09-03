Jakobi Meyers just said the quiet part out loud about his Raiders future

Las Vegas Raiders veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers recently requested a trade after failed contract extension talks, which the team respectfully and quickly denied. However, considering he's entering the final year of his current pact, this matter is far from resolved.

That was made quite clear when, on Wednesday, reporters asked him about the ongoing situation ahead of Week 1's game against the New England Patriots. It sounds like Meyers' future in Las Vegas is still in limbo, at least according to him.

His latest comments suggest that the two sides aren't exactly close to finding common ground. Yet, he's staying prepared for whatever comes next, whether it be a continued partnership with the Raiders or a change of scenery.

Jakobi Meyers' recent comments suggest Raiders extension is nowhere in sight

"I asked, [and] they said no," Meyers said of his trade request. "That's where that stopped. But I mean, I'm just going to keep doing my job until something shakes out either way, honestly. I don't know which way it's going to go, but I'll be ready for whatever."

Moreover, Meyers didn't seem optimistic that he and the Raiders would eventually settle their differences and move past their ongoing stalemate, as the 28-year-old left the door open for any possible outcome. Nevertheless, amid the uncertainty, his mindset ostensibly hasn't changed.

"I wouldn't say I'm pretty confident," Meyers said of his future outlook with the Raiders. "I really don't know where it's going to go. But, like I said, I'm ready. I'm ready to go if you want me to go, ready to play if you need me to play."

Meyers and the Raiders appear to be keeping it cordial. This is a testament to the franchise's new brain trust, led by general manager John Spytek and future Hall of Fame head coach Pete Carroll. The overhauled regime has done a good job of building a strong culture. Nonetheless, the talented wideout declared that any club could meet his needs.

"Am I happy [in Las Vegas]? It's a job," Meyers said. "At the end of the day, I'm happy to be doing my job with my boys, but I can be happy anywhere."

The Raiders are set to kick off their 2025 NFL campaign against the Patriots in a matter of days, which doesn't seem to concern Meyers. He's continuing the daily pursuit to "take care of his family," and that won't stop. The seventh-year pro vowed to "keep fighting" until the Raiders appease him, referencing Carroll's mentality to "compete."

