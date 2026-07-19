Jamal Adams may force his way back to surprise team after Raiders renaissance

In the span of a little over a half a decade, former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams went from an All-Pro safety with the New York Jets to a high-profile trade chip with the Seattle Seahawks.

Just a few years after that trade, Adams was sapped of his explosiveness due to injuries and forced to convert to linebacker in Las Vegas under Pete Carroll.

After Carroll tried to recapture his old Seattle magic by signing Adams, his lottery ticket managed to cash in, albeit for a relatively small amount. Amid one of the worst seasons in franchise history, Adams actually held his own.

Even though no one has been willing to sign Adams after last season, the man himself might be trying everything he can to land with one specific squad.

Former Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams begging for reunion with the Jets

Adams has been begging for a return to the Jets on social media, perhaps aware of the fact that New York has minimal linebacker depth. As Raiders fans saw, Adams can be a worthwhile linebacker in the NFL, even with many poor coaches and subpar players around him dragging him down.

Could a miracle reunion come to fruition after his Raiders rebirth?

Adams was much better than he had any right to be last season, grading out as PFF's 33rd-ranked linebacker out of 88 qualified players while ranking in the Top 20 in coverage grade.

Those numbers came in the context of a losing team, but they show that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Adams might be able to outperform his Raiders numbers on the Jets, should starter Jamien Sherwood miss time due to injury or keep declining. Having a solid gold leader like Demario Davis on the inside can not only take some of the pressure off Adams, but he can also take most of the run-stopping burden.

For some reason, the Jets seem to think the 2025 Raiders had plenty of players worth acquiring. Not only is Adams still floating a return, but the Jets acquired Geno Smith to be their new starting quarterback and signed Dylan Parham in free agency to replace ex-Raider John Simpson at left guard.

Adams somehow rehabilitating his career enough to get a second contract with a team that he completely burned all his bridges with would be quite an unusual twist of fate. However, as this offseason has proven, the league seems to believe that there is life after Carroll for many Raiders players.