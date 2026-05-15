Raiders fans should hope Geno Smith holds it together just long enough in 2026

By some sort of divine intervention, Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek was able to trade Geno Smith this offseason. The New York Jets, his original NFL home, agreed to acquire him for a late-round pick swap, and that was more than enough for both Las Vegas and Raider Nation.

And by another act of god, the Jets are on the Raiders' schedule in 2026. That means that, just a year after Smith led the NFL in sacks taken and interceptions thrown, despite missing two games, he'll get to face the team that discarded him less than a year after giving him an extension.

More importantly, though, Las Vegas will get a chance to prove that the Silver and Black had a Geno Smith problem, and not the other way around. That is, of course, if Smith lasts that long under center in New York. Based on last year, we can't count on that. But fans should hope that he does.

Las Vegas Raiders fans should hope Geno Smith lasts until Week 8 matchup with New York Jets

With the 2026 NFL schedule now fully released, the Raiders know when they face the Jets: Week 8. Now, New York had a strong offseason, outside of trading for Smith, and they found some great pieces in the 2026 NFL Draft. When they figure out the quarterback situation, they can get rolling.

But with Smith under center, the Jets aren't likely to go anywhere in 2026. And unlike Pete Carroll, head coach Aaron Glenn, who is already on the hot seat, should be eager to make a mid-season quarterback change, if for no other reason, as a last-ditch effort to save his own job.

That's why Raider Nation should hope that Smith can just hold it together for the first seven games and start against Las Vegas in Week 8. It would be a fun revenge game for the organization and fanbase, and a favorable matchup for a now-opportunistic Raiders secondary.

Las Vegas upgraded its pass rush and defensive backfield this offseason, and it would be nice to be on the other end of some interceptions thrown and sacks taken by Smith. Fans can only dream of such a scenario, especially with how Smith treated Raider Nation in his lone season.

After nearly a decade with the Silver and Black, Derek Carr never faced the team after he left. Although the Raiders and New Orleans Saints were set to face off in his second year removed from the franchise, Carr didn't take the field due to an injury, and he has since retired.

So, Las Vegas fans should be hoping that Smith barely slides by and doesn't get replaced by Brady Cook, Cade Klubnik or Bailey Zappe before he gets to take the field at MetLife Stadium in Week 8. The Raiders deserve a crack at Smith, and he would surely love a get-back game as well.