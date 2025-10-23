Jason and Travis Kelce rub salt in wound after Raiders' brutal loss to Chiefs

On the latest edition of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce took a few minutes to discuss the Las Vegas Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.

This is not unusual, as the Kelce brothers typically spend some time breaking down the latest Chiefs game, win or lose. Much to the dismay of Raiders fans, the two dove right into the dominant performance at Arrowhead Stadium.

What made their comments especially tough to stomach for Raider Nation was that no malice or ill feelings were expressed towards the Silver and Black. The Kelce brothers, instead, expressed pity, which is far worse.

Travis and Jason Kelce take pity on Raiders after shutout loss to Chiefs

Jason Kelce began the segment by pointing out just how embarrassing the Raiders' loss was, and how rare it is for NFL teams to be shut out.

"I mean, Travis, you know how bad you have to be to not score a single point in the NFL? Like, how many shutouts, on average, happen a year? It's got to be like one or two, maybe," Jason Kelce said. "Travis, this isn't normal. I feel terrible for the Raiders. Like, this is a (expletive)."

Unfortunately, Raiders fans know exactly how bad a team has to be to get shut out in the NFL, because they've seen it other times in recent seasons. This recent performance, however, was somehow much worse than the 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 of the 2023 season.

Travis Kelce continued the pity party later in the segment.

"It was tough. There's some mind-blowing stats (from the game)," Travis Kelce said. "Like, we had as many first downs as they had offensive plays. It's crazy to kind of think about what really went on this past Sunday."

Jason Kelce, again, jumped back in to add more fuel to the fire and take more pity on the Raiders and their fan base.

"I've had some really bad offensive games. It's miserable to be a part of those. This is right up there with them." Jason Kelce on Raiders' loss to Chiefs

RELATED: Raiders fans are fuming at Pete Carroll's comments after blowout vs. Chiefs

There used to be a time when the Raiders were hated by their fiercest rivals, and that hate was a product of the fear teams felt before facing the Silver and Black. Even when the Raiders were not very good during the early 2000s, or even into the Derek Carr era, opponents knew that they would be in for a fight, at the very least.

Now, that fear and hate have turned into pity, and that is infinitely worse. Travis Kelce has faced the Raiders 23 times during his career and has only tasted defeat on four occasions, with the most recent coming in 2023. That was the bizarre Christmas game where the Raiders won despite Aidan O’Connell throwing for just 62 yards and not completing a single pass in the second half.

Both Las Vegas as a team and Raider Nation know that there is a lot of work to be done. There needs to be a top-down rebuild of the roster, and maybe some changes to the coaching staff, but above all else, there needs to be an establishment of an identity.

Antonio Pierce tried to do this with his mantra of “ill-intent, violence, physicality and pain,” but that didn’t last long, as the play on the field didn't match the words. To his credit, though, Pierce’s Raiders gave the Chiefs their toughest fights, and he was leading the way during the aforementioned victory.

The lack of identity for the Raiders is what has led to this pity party around the NFL, where analysts openly say things like they “feel sorry” for the Raiders or that the “NFL is better when the Raiders are good,” because they no longer fear the Silver and Black.

They only pity them, and that stings far worse than any loss. One day, the Raiders will be back in contention, and just like every successful team in sports, instead of having people take pity on them, Las Vegas will return to being one of the most hated teams in the NFL, not the most pitied.