Jay Glazer's latest comments should encourage Raiders fans amid HC search

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the league's worst franchises since reaching the Super Bowl all the way back in 2002, when they were still in Oakland. Only the Cleveland Browns have a worse record over that span, while the Miami Dolphins are the only other team that has failed to win a postseason game in that stretch.

The Raiders have made just two postseason appearances, as they have struggled to build a competent roster. They have also had a revolving door of head coaches and general managers, despite Al Davis serving as the de facto general manager until his death in 2011.

In the past 23 seasons, the franchise has employed 14 head coaches, with seven general managers over the past 14 years. While they will have some continuity in the latter position as John Spytek will retain his role for a second consecutive season, Las Vegas is set to hire their sixth head coach in as many seasons.

The franchise has not exactly been a coveted landing spot, which was evident last offseason as they missed out on their top target, Ben Johnson. Jay Glazer believes that is no longer the case, sharing news that should encourage all of Raider Nation.

Raiders fans are hopeful that Jay Glazer's thoughts on HC vacancies are accurate

The Raiders have not exactly been the face of stability, which has likely scared away some of their top coaching targets. The lack of a franchise quarterback has also certainly played a part in their inability to land a highly coveted coach.

Fox Sports' Glazer believes that will change in the 2026 offseason, labeling Las Vegas as the best landing spot of the eight coaching vacancies.

"So, the most attractive head coaching openings. Now, this is what candidates tell me they look for. No. 1, you're looking for a quarterback... Then, you're looking for, okay, how's the general manager? How's my partner? What's the structure going to be? Then, it's ownership who's not going to meddle. A lot of these teams and owners don't meddle. As far as the most attractive, if you're asking me, well, Vegas. What am I talking about? I can work with Tom (Brady). Yeah, I'd have to go probably Vegas because of Tom."

The Raiders seemingly will check all three boxes that Glazer claims head coaching candidates are looking for. While they don't have a franchise quarterback on the roster, they hold the No. 1 overall pick, which many expect them to use on 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

Spytek has only had one year in his role as general manager, but he received strong praise upon taking the job last season and will have a projected ten draft picks and over $100 million in cap space to put his mark on the organization. Meanwhile, Mark Davis has often paid coaches a premium and has been open about not being involved in football operations.

While Brady is expected to take on a larger role this offseason, he is one of the most respected people in the sport. The opportunity to build the roster from the ground up, with plenty of draft capital, including the top pick, and cap space, should be enough for Las Vegas to finally be a desired destination.