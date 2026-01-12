Raiders just made a bold (and genius) move that deepens Chargers' playoff misery

The Las Vegas Raiders have seemingly learned from their mistakes from last offseason. After their Pete Carroll experiment went up in smoke, they haven't left a stone unturned in their search for a new head coach.

The franchise has already been linked to 10 names, with five of those coaches having their initial interview last week. John Spytek made it clear that he plans to have an extensive search in what could be one of the most pivotal moves in the Raiders' recent history.

The general manager has seemingly lived up to that promise, and yet another name was added to the list of coaches requested to interview for the vacancy. Fresh off watching their divisional rival get eliminated from the postseason, Las Vegas has requested to meet with Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Raiders waste no time in requesting an interview with Chargers DC Jesse Minter

While the Chargers suffered an embarrassing 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round, it is hard to blame Minter for how things played out. His unit recorded six sacks, forced a turnover, and held the league's second-highest scoring unit in check for nearly the entire game, as they did not allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

The Raiders are seemingly looking to add insult to injury, as they have requested to interview Minter, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Las Vegas has now requested an interview with at least one coach from each team in the AFC West. Last week, they interviewed Denver Broncos offensive passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, along with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Joseph and Nagy aren't exactly exciting names, while Webb is early in his coaching career and relatively unknown despite showing promise. Minter, on the other hand, has proven to be an elite defensive mind.

They ranked ninth in scoring defense and fifth in total yards allowed in 2025, showing that the quick turnaround wasn't a fluke. Additionally, if Minter is brought in as head coach, he could help the Raiders weaken a divisional rival by poaching some of their defensive talent.

Two names that stand out that would be able to help Las Vegas surround Maxx Crosby with talent on the defensive line.

One move would be a reunion with Khalil Mack, who continues to perform at a high level despite his advancing age. Another option would be targeting Odafe Oweh, who had all 7.5 of his sacks in 12 games after joining the Chargers in a midseason trade and playing just half the defensive snaps.

Raiders fans should be grateful that Spytek is doing his due diligence by kicking the tires on nearly every head coaching candidate available during the 2026 cycle.

While many fans want a young offensive guru to lead the team, Minter would be a great hire, provided that he can land a strong offensive coordinator. Not only has he shown the ability to transform a defense, but the move would also weaken an opponent that Las Vegas has to face twice a year.