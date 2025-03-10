Jeremy Chinn will be a fantastic chess piece for Raiders DC Patrick Graham

After losing safety Tre'von Moehrig, who has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a three-year, $51 million deal, the Las Vegas Raiders moved quickly to replace him. According to multiple reports, they have agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal (more than 75 percent guaranteed) with safety Jeremy Chinn.

Chinn spent last season with the Washington Commanders. He matched his career high with 117 total tackles and he set a career high with seven tackles for loss, while adding one interception, five pass breakups, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.



Chinn spent the first four seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers, with 100-plus tackles in each of his first two seasons there. He finished runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. After a down year with the Panthers in 2023, he signed a prove-it deal with Washington last offseason and became a key part of an improved defense.

Jeremy Chinn will be a phenomenal chess piece for Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham

Over the course of his career Chinn (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) has always been a linebacker-safety hybrid more than a safety in the way it's usually thought of, lining up all over the field. A big part of the Raiders getting more out of Moehrig last season was moving him closer to the line of scrimmage, and Chinn is right at home in a role like that.

Chinn played 94 percent of Washington's defensive snaps last season (1,021 total snaps). True Media (h/t to Tashan Reed of The Athletic) had a lower raw snap total, but the breakdown of where Chinn lined up last season is expansive.

Pro Football Focus' breakdown of Chinn's snaps last season is along the same lines. Name a specific position across a defense that's not defensive line, and he probably lined up there. The other seasons in Chinn's career are similar in that way.

Chinn is not at his best in coverage, but he improved and was not a liability in that area last season. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is known for his creativity, and with Chinn he'll have a uniquely diverse chess piece to deploy in whatever ways he can dream up.