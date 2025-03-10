Raiders sign Jeremy Chinn: Full details and grade

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest splashes of the early NFL offseason when they traded for quarterback Geno Smith over the weekend.

But, they were far from done. The league's legal tampering period officially began on Monday and, while the Raiders did see a safety of their own hit the market and ultimately sign elsewhere, they also quickly brought in another.

The same day Tre'von Moehrig agreed to sign with the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas turned right around and added a free agent safety by way of the Washington Commanders.

The Raiders agreed to sign free agent safety Jeremy Chinn to a 2-year deal

Las Vegas brought in former Washington safety Jeremy Chinn on a 2-year deal just north of $16 million with over three quarters guaranteed.

Although Moehrig was one of the top safeties against the run, in all of football, the Raiders ended up finding a solid replacement here in Chinn. Chinn is also a bit better in coverage than Moehrig, as evidenced by their grades in that department last year.

In 2024, Chinn earned a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 66.2 while Moehrig checked in at 54.4.

Here's an interesting tidbit, though: Moehrig was credited with 29 defensive stops last year, but Chinn topped him with 35.

And, not that it's that big of a difference, but Chinn totaled 117 tackles versus Moehrig's 104. So, looking at this from an objective point of view and taking the contracts into consideration, the Raiders signing Chinn makes for a strong move all around.

Moehrig's deal with Carolina was for three years and up to $60 million, an average of up to $20 million per season. Meanwhile, Chinn is being paid just $8 million annually.

Is Moehrig the better player? Sure, that's fair.

But, this contract looks excellent, all things considered.

We'll give it a solid 'B,' all things consdiered.