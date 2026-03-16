Jeremy Fowler floats new Raiders veteran QB option for Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't committed to Fernando Mendoza in the traditional sense. What I mean is that they haven't come out and told the NFL world that they're selecting the Indiana quarterback next month, but they have shown their hand through action.

At the NFL combine, they shocked a lot of fans by saying that they wouldn't necessarily throw a rookie quarterback into the fire immediately. But in answering the question the way that they did, they basically leaked that a rookie will be in the fold this fall, and it's easy to connect those dots.

In free agency, they went out and added an elite young center and a pass-catching weapon, but neglected to add a starting-level quarterback like Kyler Murray, Malik Willis or Tua Tagovailoa. Any signal-caller they bring in will be a veteran mentor to Mendoza, or a bridge at the absolute most.

While most have succumbed to the idea that it could be Kirk Cousins, or perhaps an ultra-veteran like Case Keenum, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler floated a new idea: Joe Flacco. It's probably not the best option, but it's certainly a viable one on the table.

Jeremy Fowler floats Joe Flacco as Raiders' veteran QB presence

Fowler appeared on Saturday's edition of SportsCenter, and he was asked about the latest on the veteran quarterback free agent market. He then began outlining why Flacco to Las Vegas makes sense, and that the Raiders may actually have interest.

"I'm gonna start with Joe Flacco, who has been around. He's started a lot of games; he is available, he is weighing options right now," Fowler noted. "Speaking of Vegas, I'm told that that is an option for him, that they would have interest in potentially bringing him along as a blackup/bridge if Fernando Mendoza needs to sit a little bit, assuming they draft him, which they will."

Now, Fowler also noted that Flacco loved Cincinnati (where he was traded ahead of Week 6 during the 2025 NFL season) and wouldn't mind serving as Joe Burrow's backup for the Bengals again. But Fowler saying that Las Vegas is an option makes this seem like more than conjecture.

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It wouldn't surprise anyone to see Klint Kubiak and John Spytek add an older, more experienced signal-caller into the mix, as the Raiders' only quarterback on the current roster is Aidan O'Connell. While he's a fine player, he doesn't have the skins on the wall that Flacco, Cousins or Keenum do.

Flacco also looked quite solid filling in for an injured Burrow last season, and he's certainly had his share of moments and stretches since handing the reins to Lamar Jackson as the full-time starter in Baltimore back in 2018. He's kept his career alive for the last seven years by being a great mentor.

And he can still play a bit, too, which should give Raider Nation confidence if Mendoza needs a few weeks to get ready. Flacco knows a thing or two about the quarterback position, and the last time he handed things over to a young player, it worked out pretty well.