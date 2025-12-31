Jeremy Fowler laid the groundwork for Pete Carroll move Raiders fans expect

With one game left in the 2025 NFL season, fans of the Las Vegas Raiders are hoping that this is the last time they'll have to see this version of the team. Upgrades should be plentiful across the board this offseason, both on the roster and on the coaching staff.

The first order of business should be parting ways with head coach Pete Carroll, as he took a four-win Raiders team from last season and somehow made them take a giant step back. Las Vegas has barely even been competitive this year, as they've been blown out in 10 of their 16 matchups.

Coaches have been fired by Mark Davis for doing a lot better, so Carroll should be leading his last game for the Silver and Black on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. There are conflicting reports, however, about whether or not Carroll is truly on the chopping block this offseason.

Jeremy Fowler says Raiders have done preliminary head coach research

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke on ESPN Cleveland on Tuesday about potential head coach openings around the league. While he doesn't think anything is certain, he is definitely laying the groundwork for Las Vegas to fire Carroll after the season.

"There are some 50-50s out there: Cleveland, Las Vegas," Fowler said. "Those are two places I see as they've done their preliminary research for a potential move. (That) doesn't mean they're locked into doing it or that they've decided yet, but those are certainly on my radar."

Las Vegas "doing its preliminary research" seems like a dog whistle that the Raiders are poking around in the head coaching market. Fans expect Carroll to get ousted after the season he had, and Fowler's report is certainly a step toward confirming that speculation.

Of course, there is a chance that Las Vegas doesn't like anyone in this coaching cycle as it forages through the head coach wilderness. That could lead to them sticking it out with the 74-year-old coach for another year, which would be disastrous by Raider Nation's standards.

There are plenty of intriguing first-time head coach candidates who come from both offensive and defensive backgrounds, but the pulse of the fan base tells me an offensive mind like Klint Kubiak, Mike LaFleur or Josh Grizzard might be more embraced in Las Vegas.

While Carroll was signed to a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option, there is absolutely no argument for the Raiders keeping him. Between poor results on the field, bad acquisitions related to him, and him wearing out his welcome with the fan base, Carroll needs to be kicked to the curb.

Raiders fans are clinging to Fowler's report about the team doing a bit of research on potential Carroll replacements. In their mind, it is all but confirmed that Carroll is a dead man walking in Las Vegas, and Fowler is hopefully just laying the groundwork for a needed change.