Jerry Jones’ blunder just opened the door for Raiders' dream move

The Las Vegas Raiders might have missed the boat on getting star edge rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys. Ultimately, he was sent to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster deal on Thursday, but the Raiders could have arguably made a similar deal work.

This is water under the bridge now, but there could easily be more moves in Dallas as their championship window passes them by. Star cornerback Trevon Diggs could certainly be traded during the season or next offseason, which would solve a major area of concern for Las Vegas.

Given that wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is unhappy with his contract situation, the Raiders may need to look for a top-flight No. 1 wide receiver next offseason as well. Thanks to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' blunder with Parsons, the Raiders could be in luck with a star Dallas wideout.

Raiders can trade for star Cowboys WR George Pickens next offseason

Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, who Jones notably left out of contract negotiations and publicly criticized on several occasions this offseason, also represents wide receiver George Pickens, who was traded to Dallas this offseason.

Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and because he was a second-rounder, he will have no fifth-year option. This means that the Cowboys will have to extend him, or he'll be a free agent next March.

Based on Jones' unwillingness to deal with Mulugheta and pay Parsons, it seems less likely now that Pickens would stick around under similar circumstances. Las Vegas needs a good wide receiver to lead the group, and Pickens could be just that.

In just three seasons, Pickens has already amassed 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. His 18.1 yards per reception also led the NFL in 2023. He has also produced this with a combination of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields under center.

His ability to make big plays and highlight reel catches would not only help the team, but it would captivate Raider Nation and give them a true No. 1 wideout who is still 24 years old. It's unlikely that he and Meyers could both be paid, but if Meyers does leave, Pickens is a nice insurance policy.

With a quarterback like Geno Smith and a set of offensive weapons that includes Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and promising young pieces like Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr., Pickens could end up getting paid in Las Vegas and being in the best situation of his career if things don't work out in Dallas.

