Jim Harbaugh just made life difficult for Raiders' Pete Carroll with latest extension

When Pete Carroll was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders, it was not only exciting for the fan base but for the entire NFL. The AFC West now boasts the most legendary collection of head coaches in recent memory, and Carroll's long-tenured rivalry with Jim Harbaugh will captivate every football fan.

Carroll and general manager John Spytek are off to a great start rebuilding the roster in Las Vegas, but there have been a few minor snags. The main one being the quiet but ever-present contract negotiations between the team and starting left tackle Kolton Miller.

Miller is entering the final year of his contract with the Silver and Black, and despite things starting off rough, it appears that the two sides have some sort of understanding heading into training camp. However, Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers may have just thrown a major wrench into things.

Chargers' Rashawn Slater extension could be trouble for Raiders and Kolton Miller

On Sunday, the Chargers announced that they were extending star left tackle Rashawn Slater on a four-year, $114 million deal. This is a league record for the highest-paid left tackle ever in terms of average annual value.

Slater is downright elite and considered by most to be on another level compared to Miller. He was the second-highest graded offensive tackle in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus, so he is definitely worthy of this extension.

However, the sheer value of his deal may affect the contract negotiations between the Raiders and Miller's camp. This is the danger of waiting for another player to reset the market, as it allows other teams to dictate how much Las Vegas needs to pay to keep its best players.

Miller would obviously not command $28.5 million per year, but if tackle extensions continue to be in this stratosphere, it may force the Raiders to pay a bit more than they originally intended. Last season, Miller ranked 14th according to PFF, so he could potentially command around $22 million.

This is a hefty price for Miller, as he is already nearing 30 years old. Tackles can play and have success well into their 30s, but Carroll and his staff have emphasized the importance of adding young talent to the roster, and they spent a third-rounder on an offensive tackle in this year's draft.

Time will tell if the Raiders can get a deal done with Miller, but another tackle, especially one in the division, signing a record-breaking deal, cannot help with negotiations. If an agreement is not struck before the end of the year, Raider Nation may be saying goodbye to its longest-tenured player.

