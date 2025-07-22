Raiders should be licking their chops over what's unfolding in Chargers camp

The Las Vegas Raiders were at the bottom of the barrel in the AFC West last season, and it was not particularly close. The Silver and Black were one of the worst teams in the NFL at large as well, but it is amazing how much can seemingly change in one offseason.

Owner Mark Davis made necessary upgrades with Pete Carroll at head coach and John Spytek at general manager, and the team's new leadership completely revamped the roster for the better. The same cannot necessarily be said about the Los Angeles Chargers, their bitter division rival.

They made a puzzling choice by selecting running back Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL Draft after signing coveted free agent Najee Harris earlier in the offseason. On Monday, the Chargers made an even more bizarre move, and it may be emblematic of something larger.

Chargers are clearly panicking with latest free agent signing

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Chargers signed running back Nyheim Hines on Monday. Hines has not played in the NFL for over two years, and he has never eclipsed 400 rushing yards in a single season.

It is important to note that earlier this month, Harris sustained an eye injury stemming from a fireworks incident on the Fourth of July. Los Angeles placed him on the Non-Football Injury list for training camp, but initial reports indicated that he would be recovered for the season.

The signing of Hines, however, calls this notion into question. With young players like Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal both in the mix already, it makes no sense to add a veteran unless the Chargers feel that they need a player whom they can plug and play.

Perhaps Hines is just a camp body, and Hampton figures to take the bulk of the snaps this offseason anyway. However, if Harris is out for longer than originally anticipated, that takes away a major insurance policy for the Chargers' prized rookie.

Las Vegas will host the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Week 2 for Monday Night Football. Not only will this be the Raiders' first AFC West game of the season, but it will be the next chapter in a brutal rivalry between Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh.

If Harris is back in the lineup, then a one-two punch of him and Hampton could be a lot for the Silver and Black to handle. However, if the Chargers employ Hines on the field as a reprieve from Hampton, the Raiders could have a field day.

