John Spytek can't ignore the cost of this failed Raiders signing any longer

First-year general manager John Spytek had a prime opportunity to change the outlook of the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. While he didn't exactly do that, as the team sits at 2-9, it hasn't been entirely his fault.

Head coach Pete Carroll won't utilize the rookie class or make any adjustments, and several of Carroll's hand-picked players are letting the team down without facing any punishment. But the two agreed to bring back several players from previous regimes, not all of which have worked out.

Thankfully, the team doesn't have much money tied up in the future, so they have quite a bit of financial flexibility over the coming years. But that doesn't mean the Raiders can ignore the cost of this failed signing, even if it seemed like a great idea at the time.

Raiders might've overspent to re-sign Malcolm Koonce this offseason

During free agency, Las Vegas re-signed defensive end Malcolm Koonce to a one-year, $12 million deal. After the campaign he put together in the second half of 2023, Koonce looked like a long-term extension candidate. But he tore his ACL before last season began, which put a wrinkle into things.

His value went down in the aftermath of that injury, but the Raiders still paid him handsomely, albeit on a one-year deal. It is not an understatement, however, to say that Koonce hasn't exactly lived up to this billing thus far in the 2025 NFL season.

In 219 pass-rush snaps this season, Koonce has recorded just 2.0 sacks, two quarterback hits and 19 total pressures. While he's been an average run defender this year, he just hasn't been a difference-maker, as he went a stretch of nine games with only a single quarterback hit and zero sacks.

To make matters worse, there were several other free agents available at the position who have produced much more this season at a fraction of the cost. DeMarcus Lawrence has recorded 4.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns this year, and he signed for $10.8 million per year.

Lawrence signed a multi-year deal, but that looks like a great investment right now. Joseph Ossai has recorded 5.0 sacks for the Cincinnati Bengals on a one-year, $6.5 million deal, and K'Lavon Chaisson has 6.5 sacks at just a $3 million price tag, so the Raiders should have easily kept him in the building.

Jadeveon Clowney signed late in the offseason on a one-year, $3.5 million contract. He has 4.0 sacks and a fumble recovery, despite a lower snap share than Koonce. Obviously, coming off a serious knee injury is tough for a twitchy edge rusher like Koonce.

But fans can't help but think what could have been if Koonce had stayed healthy in the first place, or if the Raiders might have seen his slight decline coming and signed an edge rusher who could have produced more alongside Maxx Crosby this season.