John Spytek can't underestimate how critical this Raider is to the operation

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the 2025 season with the league's worst offense. They ranked last in the NFL in both scoring offense and total yards, as they were never able to reach the expectations they had after making several big-time offseason moves.

While much of that blame belongs with Geno Smith and the offensive line, which was arguably the worst position room in the entire NFL, the play calling and inability to consistently utilize the team's top weapons were also a major problem. It was no surprise that offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was fired midway through the season despite the team making him the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history last offseason.

The addition of Greg Olson did not significantly improve the offense, however, Brock Bowers' absence in the last two games allowed Michael Mayer to showcase exactly why the Raiders drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The third-year tight end proved that he can be a critical piece for Las Vegas' offense, and may be worthy of an offseason extension.

Michael Mayer needs a bigger role in the Raiders' offense next season

Mayer finished the season with career-highs with 328 receiving yards and 35 receptions, also adding one touchdown. The tight end proved that he can be one of the league's most reliable weapons, as he was exactly that on money downs.

The stat was shared to X by user @JoshiosTweets, who revealed that Mayer's third and fourth down catch rate was a league-high 88.2%.

Your quarterback needs a reliable guy in the most important moments ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Yb2x0rYnZT — Josh (@JoshiosTweets) January 8, 2026

The Raiders ran 12 personnel 33.97% of the time, the fourth-highest mark in the league, while they were in 13 personnel 5.91% of their offensive snaps, the 12th-highest mark. Las Vegas utilized 11 personnel on 56.96% of their offensive plays, far too high a number for a team that had two tight ends among its top-three pass catchers.

While Mayer has seemingly been in trade rumors since the Raiders drafted Bowers 13th overall in 2024, it is clear that the franchise should keep both tight ends and utilize two tight end sets more frequently. Instead, the former, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, should be offered an offseason extension.

Las Vegas lacks depth at wide receiver, however, they could make life much easier for a rookie quarterback, presumably Fernando Mendoza, by having Bowers and Mayer on the field together more frequently. Keeping both on the roster and getting the latter more involved in the passing game could be a key for the Raiders to turn their offense around in 2026.