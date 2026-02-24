John Spytek didn't hesitate when asked about Maxx Crosby's Raiders future

With the 2026 NFL scouting combine taking place this week, the entire football world has its eyes fixated on the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only do they hold the No. 1 pick in April's draft and the right to select Fernando Mendoza, but Maxx Crosby trade talks should explode again in the coming days.

John Spytek took the podium on Tuesday and was immediately bombarded with questions about both players. When asked if he anticipates Crosby being in a Raiders uniform next season, Spytek did not hesitate with his answer.

"I do, yes," Spytek said.

John Spytek anticipates Maxx Crosby staying with Raiders in 2026

Of course, the second-year general manager was asked the same question in several variations, but he did not waver in his response. When asked again if he was confident that Crosby would remain in Las Vegas, Spytek doubled down.

"I am," Spytek said. "Maxx is an elite player, and I've been very upfront from the start, when I got here, that we're in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them. It's hard to build a great team without elite players."

Point taken.

Spytek, just about a year ago, gave Crosby a then-record three-year, $106.5 million extension. And Spytek protected that investment in the 2025 NFL season, as he was at least partially responsible for having his best player shut down at the end of the campaign. Obviously, Spytek values Crosby.

But Spytek's words don't necessarily preclude a trade from happening, as the Raiders would likely oblige Crosby's wishes if he wanted out. While fans have been worried about the relationship between the two parties, Spytek cleared those rumors up on Tuesday.

"Maxx and I have a great relationship. He's in the building every day getting healthy right now," Spytek said. "We talk on the phone, we text, so I have a great relationship with Maxx."

So, it is rather clear that Spytek and the front office want to keep Crosby. Spytek feels confident in their relationship. But does Crosby? One reporter asked this million-dollar question, and Spytek, once again, delivered the goods.

"Maxx and I have had great conversations, I'm comfortable there, yeah," Spytek said.

Now, Spytek wouldn't show his cards if the Silver and Black were actually planning to trade him. If the Raiders' brass did that, then the potential return on Crosby would be diminished. Las Vegas' decision-makers are much smarter than that.

That said, the final question of the interview did leave things on an interesting note. When asked whether Crosby was considered untradeable, Spytek didn't commit to that. Instead, he referred to what he said about the No. 1 pick (which is a separate story):

"We're always listening," Spytek said.