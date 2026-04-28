Raiders must avoid the post-draft panic move that some fans are calling for

The Las Vegas Raiders were big winners in the 2026 NFL Draft. Their haul, which included 10 total selections and was headlined by No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, continues to draw praise from pundits, and rightfully so.

After a very impressive free agency, John Spytek continued to earn his paycheck in the draft. One area that remains a major need, however, is the lead wide receiver role. While many thought the Raiders would target a wideout early in the event, they waited until Round 6 to select Malik Benson.

While the former Oregon Duck does have experience playing the X role, he is more of a speed threat, as he doesn't have the prototypical size required for that spot in the NFL. That has led fans to call for the signing of free agent Jauan Jennings, as panic has set in about the state of the wideout room.

However, Spytek and the front office would be better off steering clear.

Las Vegas Raiders should continue to develop young WRs instead of targeting Jauan Jennings

Jennings is a true red zone threat, having recorded 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons, despite missing four games. He would also fill a major need in Las Vegas' offense and immediately step into the lead wideout role.

Furthermore, he has some familiarity with Klint Kubiak, as both were with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. That has led several Raiders fans to speculate on his addition to the roster, with some fans suggesting that the move makes too much sense not to make.

Others expressed a similar assessment, as very few holes remain in NFL wide receiver rooms after free agency and the draft. But between his connection to the coaching staff in Las Vegas and a perceived need at wideout, folks are starting to connect the dots.

While Jennings is a solid player, he is looking to earn a significant payday, and his market value is $22.6 million annually, which is likely the reason he remains a free agent. He will also turn 29 this summer, which is older than the 25-27 age range that Spytek spent money on this offseason.

Finally, while Jennings would bring a needed element to the Raiders' offense, he has never broken the 1,000-yard or 10-touchdown mark. Las Vegas has invested in the wide receiver room over the past two offseasons, drafting Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr., and Benson, while signing Jalen Nailor.

They also have Tre Tucker, who, despite the Raiders fielding the league's worst offense, had a breakout season in 2025. Nailor, who turned 27 last month, is the oldest of the group, while the rest of the group will be 25 or younger when the season begins.

The Raiders also roster All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, who will serve as the team's de facto No. 1 wide receiver and dominate the target share. Adding Jennings would likely be an expensive move while taking valuable reps away from Las Vegas' young wideouts.

Instead, the franchise should continue to develop those players and re-evaluate whether they need to make a move next offseason in what is expected to be a stacked wide receiver class, headlined by Jeremiah Smith and Cam Coleman.

So, for as much sense as Jennings may make on the surface, the Raiders should kick the can down the road another year and see what they can get from their youngsters in a season that they're not likely to be competing for the playoffs or a Super Bowl anyway.