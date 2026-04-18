John Spytek drops hint about needy position Raiders could bolster in NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the 2025 season with, arguably, the league's worst offensive line, which contributed to an offense that ranked last in scoring and total yards. Las Vegas also ranked last in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per carry, while allowing the most sacks in the league.

The unit was hindered by season-ending injuries to Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson, as well as former head coach Pete Carroll's reluctance to give any rookies an opportunity until late in the season. The Raiders replaced Carroll with Klint Kubiak this offseason and made one of the biggest splashes of free agency by signing center Tyler Linderbaum to a record-setting contract.

The addition of the three-time Pro Bowler, along with the return of Miller and Powers-Johnson, should lead to a significant improvement in 2026. While the Raiders have used two Day 2 picks on the offensive line in each of the past two drafts, general manager John Spytek hinted that they could go back to that well once again.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek's latest comments hint that the OL will receive more reinforcements

Miller and Linderbaum will begin the season as the Raiders' left tackle and center, respectively, while Powers-Johnson will slot into one of the guard spots. As things stand, DJ Glaze and Charles Grant will compete for the right tackle job, while Spencer Burford, Caleb Rogers, and Jordan Meredith will do the same for the open guard gig.

Spytek met with the media on Tuesday, and Las Vegas' general manager revealed that he could add more talent to the offensive line in this year's draft.

"I've never been anywhere where you feel like you've got too many offensive linemen. They're such a hard position to acquire. It's almost impossible in free agency, it feels like, especially at certain positions. And just because we've added certain guys through free agency doesn't mean that we won't be looking for offensive linemen, too. I'm on record as saying they're sexy as hell and I stand by that."

The Raiders could certainly use the No. 36 overall pick to select an offensive lineman, however, even if they choose to address a bigger need, it appears that they will add to the room at some point in the draft. That should not come as a surprise, as the position room figures to have two battles in camp.

Of course, the addition of Rick Dennison, who replaced Brennan Carroll as offensive line coach, should help the young players on the roster develop. It is hard to have a true evaluation of players such as Grant and Rogers, however, as they received limited playing time as rookies.

Ultimately, the Raiders will have several areas that they need to address in this year's draft, with their wide receiver room and safety room standing out as the biggest areas of need. Selecting another offensive lineman early is not something that should be ruled out, however, particularly after Spytek's comments on the importance of the position.