Latest draft intel may force Raiders' John Spytek to make tough Day 2 decision

There is hardly any mystery surrounding what the Las Vegas Raiders will do to begin the 2026 NFL Draft. The franchise's latest free agent addition, Kirk Cousins, confirmed what the fanbase and entire NFL world have known throughout the pre-draft process: that Fernando Mendoza is on his way.

That should come as no surprise, as, while the team hasn't explicitly stated they will select Mendoza, every sign has pointed in that direction. The bigger question heading into the draft is how Raiders general manager John Spytek plans to build the rest of the roster to support him.

While he did a great job of filling many of the team's holes in free agency, there are still several needs in key areas ahead of the draft. The latest buzz ahead of the event suggests that Spytek will have to decide on his approach on Day 2.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek could be forced to decide between two different draft strategies

The Raiders were one of the big winners of free agency, as they were able to revamp their defense while also making one of the offseason's biggest moves by signing Tyler Linderbaum. The team has plenty of issues that they still need to address, however, and building the wide receiver room and offensive line around Mendoza are two of their top needs.

ESPN's Matt Miller suggested that the latest intel points towards Las Vegas using the No. 36 overall pick to build around Mendoza, as fans suspected.

"Pick No. 1 won't be a surprise, but where the Raiders go at No. 36 is a question a lot of NFL decision-makers are pondering," Miller explained. "Based on the intel I've gathered, it'll be a pick to support Mendoza. That might be a wide receiver or a right tackle, depending on who's available."

The latest report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, however, could make Spytek's decision much more difficult.

"The expectation among many NFL teams is that the 2026 draft will be one of the more trade-heavy drafts in recent memory, according to multiple league sources. Specifically, on the defensive side of the ball — EDGE, CB and LB are all strong/deep — while WR is typically considered to be the most talented offensive position. Several executives I’ve spoken with believe we’re likely to see a flurry of activity in the first half of Round 1. Additionally, because this specific draft lacks depth in the later rounds, many teams plan to pursue extra Day 2 and early Day 3 picks, per league sources."

Spytek showed last year, in his first-ever draft in the lead role, that he is on board with trading back to acquire picks. He traded back twice in the second round, ultimately landing two extra third-round picks and a fourth-round pick, while also giving away a fifth-round pick.

The Raiders general manager has also gone on record to state that he would like to acquire more draft capital, if possible. He will face a decision as to whether he is better off continuing that draft strategy or selecting the best player available to build the roster around Mendoza.

While there may be trades available, moving back in the second round could also lead to Las Vegas missing out on a blue-chip prospect that falls in the draft. Spytek will likely keep his options open, as all good general managers should, but if the goal is to truly build the roster around the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, he may be forced to pivot from his preferred strategy and use the No. 36 overall pick.