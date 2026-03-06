John Spytek gets ahead of free agency by re-signing trio of cheap Raiders

Free agency should be more exciting next week than it was last year for the Las Vegas Raiders. John Spytek and the front office are equipped with tons of salary cap space and a need to spend cash as they attack a solid class of open market veterans to improve a league-worst roster.

Fortunately or unfortunately, the Raiders don't have too many in-house players worthy of re-signing, at any significant price, anyway, so tons of new blood should be in the building in Las Vegas. Even more will come in April's draft, so it should be another new-look roster for the Silver and Black.

Before the theatrics of free agency came into play, however, Spytek got ahead of the chaotic period by locking back in three cheap Raiders: Outside linebacker Charles Snowden, defensive back Tristin McCollum, and interior offensive lineman Will Putnam.

Raiders re-sign Charles Snowden, Tristin McCollum and Will Putnam

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported that Las Vegas extended a tender to Snowden, an exclusive rights free agent, which means that, unless he wants to retire, he'll be a Raider next year. According to Spotrac, his salary cap hit will be a measly $1.075 million.

Snowden came alive a bit for the Raiders at the end of the season, recording 2.0 sacks and a tackle for loss in just 13 snaps in the season finale. As an outside linebacker or true edge rusher-type of player who can drop into coverage as well, he should benefit from a switch to a 3-4 defense.

Garafolo also reported that Las Vegas tendered Putnam, another exclusive rights free agent. Because he has fewer seasons accrued in the NFL than Snowden, Putnam will only cost the Raiders $1 million against the cap, according to Spotrac.

New head coach Klint Kubiak loves his centers, and the more there are in the building, the better. Putnam also showed an ability to play guard last year, and although he really struggled in limited opportunities for Las Vegas, he is a young and dirt-cheap player who can still grow.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that McCollum, yet another exclusive rights free agent, received a tender from the Raiders. Spytek knows McCollum's twin brother, Zyon, from his days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tristin McCollum was quickly scooped up on waivers last preseason.

McCollum didn't play a major role on defense, but he did play in 16 games for Las Vegas last year, playing 82% of the special teams snaps. He also fared well in the two games in which he got a significant snap share, so Spytek and the front office would like another look at him this offseason.

These were the first dominoes to fall for the Raiders this offseason, and plenty more are sure to come. But the roster is already slowly taking shape in Las Vegas before the disarray of free agency begins on Monday.