John Spytek gives honest evaluation of his inaugural Raiders rookie class

It was nearly impossible for Las Vegas Raiders fans to truly evaluate the franchise's 2025 rookie class. Ashton Jeanty and Darien Porter were the only two players who played 50% of either the offensive or defensive snaps, and the latter only reached that mark, which he crossed in Week 17, due to a season-ending injury to Kyu Blu Kelly.

Of course, much of that had to do with Pete Carroll's insistence on competing even when the postseason was well out of reach. The veteran head coach is no longer with the team; however, fans were largely left wondering what they can expect from general manager John Spytek's first draft class.

Spytek was on hand at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. He shared how he evaluated his first-ever rookie class in Las Vegas, despite not being able to get much game film on their production.

John Spytek reveals his evaluation of his first-ever Raiders draft class

Fans were calling for the rookies to get an extended look when it became clear that the Raiders were not going to make a postseason run. Unfortunately, that extended look never came, as Carroll showed that he was not concerned with the development of the young players.

Spytek initially addressed his evaluation of the rookie class during his press conference.

"I saw them every day in practice. I saw them get better. It was good to see a lot of them play more at the end of the year and have success. I mean, Tonka (Hemingway) had a bunch of sacks the last few games. JJ (Pegues) had a chance to play. Charles Grant got two and a half quarters. So, I'm comfortable with where those guys are at. They're about the right things. They're football guys first. They're in the building training every day. I don't think Caleb Rogers has missed a day since the season ended right now. So, I'm happy with those guys. They're on the right path."

Later in the presser, the Raiders general manager commented on Jack Bech.

"I trust Jack Bech, the football player. Where he aligns, we're going to move people all over the place. You guys saw how Klint (Kubiak) used (Jaxon Smith-Njigba)."

Spytek also addressed the rookie class during a media scrum. He was initially asked about Grant and Rogers competing for a starting job in their second season.

"I've always believed in them. That's why we took them where we took them, and it was good to see them get a chance to play. And we've got a lot of young pieces on that offensive line, too. I mean, they've all got to play better, for sure, but I'm excited about their potential. I'm excited about their potential in this offensive style that we're going to play with. I mean, they're athletic, they care, they can run into space. They've got to prove it, though. It's a huge offseason for both of them. They've got to work their tails off, they've got to get stronger, they've got to get a little bit bigger, but I'm excited about where they're at."

Spytek noted that he expects the Raiders' new offensive line coach to help both Grant and Rogers with their development. Neither player was able to get on the field until late in the season; however, they each showed promise in limited opportunities.

The general manager was asked if he had hoped to see the rookies play more earlier in the season.

"I mean, whether I wanted it or not, it's not the way it went. I got to watch those guys practice every day. I know how they work, and that's probably more important for me. They're about the right stuff, and I loved seeing them play at the end. They got a big opportunity for them. They got to get a lot better this offseason, too."

Spytek later discussed the importance of having patience with young players.

"We've got to be patient with young players, in general. I think we saw that with some of our rookies this year. I mean, offensive linemen, it's a hard job to come in and start as a rookie. So, those guys had to earn the chance to go play football, and we've got to support those guys and build them up and develop them."

Las Vegas's rookie class was largely underutilized in Year 1; however, they should have a big opportunity to take the next step in their development under Klint Kubiak. Spytek's comments hinted that he wanted to see more out of his inaugural draft class, but that he also expects them to get better.

Unfortunately, the Raiders missed out on an opportunity to allow them to grow on the field, as they didn't get many reps during games. Ahead of free agency and the draft, it sounds like the group should have a chance to compete for an increased role in 2026.