Tom Pelissero's report makes Raiders trading Maxx Crosby feel very imminent

Things have been suspiciously quiet when it comes to Maxx Crosby at the 2026 NFL combine. Part of this may be because the Las Vegas Raiders' leadership tandem of John Spytek and Klint Kubiak said in no uncertain terms that they wanted, and even looked forward to, Crosby being a Raider next year.

However, fans should know that they're not out of the woods yet. The status and availability of Las Vegas' superstar defensive end will be a hot-button topic throughout the offseason, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reinforced that point on Thursday.

"I would say it is fair to assume that the Raiders are getting many calls about Maxx Crosby. ... The Raiders don't need to make calls. They will get calls on Maxx Crosby."

Tom Pelissero wouldn't be surprised if Raiders trade Maxx Crosby soon

But then Pelissero said something far more interesting. Although his NFL Network counterpart, Ian Rapoport, believes that Crosby's rehabbing a knee injury will push back his trade timeline, Pelissero believes that a trade could be imminent. Like, very imminent.

"Is there a world where Maxx Crosby gets traded in the next 7 to 10 days? I believe there is," Pelissero said. "We're not there yet, in terms of a deal actually getting done. But almost every player in the NFL has a price. ... I do believe that there is a possibility of Maxx Crosby being traded sometime between now and the start of the league year (March 11).

Wow.

That would be quite a fast development, and Raider Nation would be nowhere close to prepared to say goodbye to the heart and soul of their defense and team. If Las Vegas is going to deal Crosby, then it would be smart to do it before the draft, so they don't have to wait a year to reap the benefits.

RELATED: Raiders' new assistant could drive interest in pair of Bears being shopped

Crosby has yet to address the trade rumors or celebrate the new slate of hires. Until he does so, fans won't have a good indication of where he stands, and that is worrying Raider Nation. Spytek and Kubiak seem to want him. Does Crosby still want to be part of the Silver and Black?

Pelissero is one of the most credible reporters out there, and if his spidey senses are tingling about a potential trade looming, then his departure could be imminent. Ultimately, it takes two to tango, but a consensus has been reached that nearly two-thirds of the league would be interested in Crosby.

The first domino fell on Thursday, as the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets reportedly swapped defensive linemen in a deal that will officially go through at the start of the league year. It was about this time last year that the Raiders traded for Geno Smith. Stuff happens in February and March.

With two months still until the NFL Draft, plenty will transpire. And perhaps Crosby being traded is that big domino that falls and reshapes the entire landscape. But it sounds like something could go down with Crosby, and soon, according to Pelissero.