John Spytek has not given up on Raiders' key 2025 picks who've underwhelmed

The Las Vegas Raiders will enter the 2026 NFL Draft with one of the league's least proven wide receiver rooms. Tre Tucker, who had a breakout season with 57 receptions for 696 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, is the most proven option in the room.

Las Vegas also added Jalen Nailor, who posted a career-high 444 receiving yards and 29 receptions, along with four touchdowns, in free agency. While they are hoping that both players will continue their upward trajectory, they will certainly need more production from 2025 second-round pick Jack Bech and fourth-round pick Dont'e Thornton Jr.

The duo combined for just 30 receptions and 359 yards, while failing to find the end zone in their rookie season. Although the Raiders could address the position in this month's draft, general manager John Spytek is not ready to give up on the young wideouts.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek praises the work Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. have done this offseason

Bech and Thornton Jr. were hardly the only Raiders rookies to underwhelm in 2025, as, outside of Ashton Jeanty, Pete Carroll refused to give the draft class much of an opportunity for most of the season. Their lack of production has led to speculation that Las Vegas could select a wide receiver in this year's draft, with pundits speculating that they could do so as high as the No. 36 overall pick.

Spytek was asked about Bech and Thornton Jr. during his presser on Tuesday, making it clear that he is impressed with the work they have done during the offseason.

"Two guys that have spent a lot of time in Las Vegas when they could be elsewhere, and I see a growth and maturity. A hunger that maybe their rookie year didn't go the way that they wanted it to, and two guys that are determined to make the most of the opportunity that they have out in front of them... They're both physically gifted, they're both big, and they work really hard. And it's really important to them, and they seek people out. They look for answers. They look for ways that they can get better. They're always trying to learn, and they work their tails off. It means a lot to both of those guys, and I'll stand by guys like that. I mean, guys that are willing to lay it on the line and exhaust themselves to get better and be vulnerable and ask questions and take feedback and take criticism, in a sense. I think you want guys on your team like that because you know they're going to get better."

While Bech and Thornton Jr. underperformed, it was hard to get a true evaluation of their talent. The Raiders had one of the league's worst quarterback rooms, as Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett, who combined to start all 17 games, struggled tremendously.

Furthermore, neither had a consistent role as they both weren't on the field for even 50% of the offensive snaps. Despite it being clear that development should be the focus, they combined for just 59 targets.

In fact, Tyler Lockett, a veteran who was added to the roster for the final 10 games, received more targets than both. The addition of head coach Klint Kubiak and quarterback Kirk Cousins, along with projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who could take over under center at some point, should allow the front office to truly gauge the talent of Bech and Thornton Jr.

While they will begin the year no higher than third and fourth on the depth chart, there should be ample opportunities for them to make a mark. As Spytek noted when discussing Darien Porter, players are often expected to make a big jump between Year 1 and Year 2. If the young wideouts can do exactly that, they will set themselves up to be key pieces of the offense going forward.