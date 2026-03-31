John Spytek hints at Maxx Crosby change Raiders fans have wanted for years

Maxx Crosby has been playing an entirely different game than the rest of the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive line group for years. From a talent and impact perspective, that is certainly true, as no other Raider has touched Crosby's production with a 10-foot pole, nor earned his accolades.

But Crosby, although he's earned it, has played a snap share that isn't in the same stratosphere as his teammates, either. Raider Nation certainly reveres Crosby's ability and desire to play every snap in a game, and almost all of them during the course of a season. But it's also a double-edged sword.

Fans have wondered for years, especially with the uptick in injuries for Crosby, whether or not playing such a significant portion of every game, week in and week out, is the best thing for his longevity. John Spytek seems to have his answer and hinted to reporters that change could be coming.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek won't let Maxx Crosby play every down in 2026

When speaking with the media at the NFL Annual League Meeting, Spytek was asked about the pass-rushers he and the front office added this offseason, and if they could help limit Crosby's snap count or mindset of not needing to play every down. Spytek essentially agreed with the sentiment.

"I don't know that Maxx is not going to feel like he has to play every single down. But that'll be a conversation that Maxx and I continue to have," Spytek said. "I have a lot of respect for how much he loves to play, and him wanting to be out there all the time. But I think, at some point, the law of diminishing returns kicks in on everybody. I don't think signing Kwity Paye and re-signing Malcolm Koonce and having Tyree (Wilson)'s gonna make Maxx want to play less. I actually know it won't. But he and I will continue to have conversations in that space."

Now, that is an entirely fair way to approach things. Spytek, ultimately, holds the authority, so if he wants Crosby to play fewer snaps, then he will. And Raiders fans, for years, have wanted Crosby to take it easier on his body, especially in games and seasons where the team is a lost cause.

This will be a tricky situation to navigate, as the last time Spytek and Co. wanted Crosby to sit and not be out there for his teammates, it essentially led to his being traded to the Baltimore Ravens. But it sounds like Las Vegas is being consistent, even though Crosby is now back.

The front office added talent on the defensive line for a reason. Even though he missed two games, Crosby still played 935 defensive snaps last year, which is 171 snaps more than the next closest defensive lineman, and 434 more snaps than the next closest edge rusher. That's a stark difference.

Crosby can be plenty effective playing around 75-80% of the defensive snaps, and taking more plays off, so to speak, is best for his longevity. The injury bug has bitten Crosby twice in the last two years, and as players get older, Father Time is rarely kinder to them and their bodies.

Having Crosby play 75% of the snaps for the next eight years would be better than having him play nearly 100% of the snaps for the next six. The Raiders aren't likely to turn this thing around in just a year or two, and Crosby needs to be at peak health when Las Vegas is finally contending.

Spytek made a $106.5 million investment in Crosby last offseason, and just as he did at the end of the 2025 NFL season, he is trying to protect his investment, which is smart. Raider Nation and the front office may be on board, but getting Crosby to agree to a reduced snap count will be a challenge.

Later in the day, Spytek also spoke with SiriusXM Radio, and as always, the topic of Crosby came up. Spytek, again, brought up the idea that perhaps Crosby shouldn't be playing every defensive snap, even if the superstar doesn't agree.

"You gotta fight him to get him off the field. I mean, literally fight him sometimes," Spytek explained. "We love guys that want to play football, and if we have to back him off a little bit and say, 'Maybe let's not play 100% of the snaps. What if we did 90% or 85%?' That's a conversation that I like to have, versus the other one."

An element of this conversation is the fact that Crosby leads by example so much, and his insatiable desire to play every snap is what makes him great. But this high snap share was born out of necessity. And Las Vegas has some other very good pass-rushers that it can rotate in now to relieve him.

During his younger years, when he played between 72% and 83% of the defensive snaps, he was still plenty effective, recording 10.0, 7.0 and 8.0 sacks, as well as 16, 14 and 13 tackles for loss. Crosby is a way better player now, so fans could expect even more production in a similar snap share now.

It'll take some buy-in on Crosby's part, but playing him a bit less is ultimately the best course of action for him and the Raiders' future. Fans have seen limiting his snaps as a necessary evil for years, and Crosby deserves to be a part of this team's success. But he can't do that if injuries continue to pile up.