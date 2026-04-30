John Spytek illustrated why Raiders felt comfortable taking Jermod McCoy

The NFL Draft is a crapshoot. Even the best of college prospects don't pan out, and players who feel like surefire bets can bankrupt a franchise. Now, some bets are better than others, and some front offices hedge theirs in smarter ways. But recently, the Las Vegas Raiders haven't been one of them.

Under John Spytek and his staff, though, things are much different for the Silver and Black. A process seems to be in place. There is now a shared vision with Klint Kubiak and his coaches. And the Raiders rarely make a decision now that doesn't at least feel like a good move or a key part of the plan.

Even when Las Vegas rolled the dice in Round 4 of the 2026 NFL Draft and took Tennessee corner Jermod McCoy, a top-15 talent who teams wouldn't touch with a 10-foot-pole in the first three rounds because of his injury concerns, Raider Nation was all about taking that risk.

Spytek's recent explanation of why they felt comfortable making this wager should make fans feel even better, though.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek outlines process to feel comfortable with Jermod McCoy pick

As a guest on the Up & Adams Show on Wednesday, Spytek was asked by host Kay Adams about the bold selection of McCoy and trading up to take him. First, he explained why McCoy was the apple of their eye and walked through just how dedicated the medical staff is in Las Vegas.

"Well, we traded up one spot. We were staring at a player on our board that was way above everybody else. And this wasn't a Friday night decision or a week-of-the-draft decision, either," Spytek assured fans. "We have a wonderful medical team here with doctors and (wellness coordinator) Alex Guerrero and (head athletic trainer) Chris Cortez that spend countless hours poring through every prospect in the draft and talking to people and going to the combine and really trying to make sure that we're comfortable with the players that we're bringing in from a medical standpoint."

Then, Spytek talked about McCoy a bit more and the process to land him, which he clearly feels good about, and fans should, too.

"This was a very well-vetted, thoughtful process that we had talked about at length for weeks and even months before. We obviously, since the combine, we're aware of the medical data and reports on every player. With where we're at in the organization and the belief that we have in our process downstairs to care for our players and give them the best and get them on the football field and keep them healthy and make sure that the longevity of their career is important, too, because that's important to the organization and the players. They should feel cared for and taken care of. We were comfortable with, at that point, bringing Jermod McCoy in, obviously. So we gave up a seventh-round pick next year to eliminate any mystery or possible thing that could come up last second to cost us a player that we really valued. And we're thrilled to get Jermod. He's a highly talented kid, but he's a really good kid and a thoughtful worker."

Raider Nation has to be completely at ease hearing Spytek go through all of that. Clearly, this was an informed decision, and Las Vegas is excited about an elite corner joining the fold. No, they haven't decided on whether or not he needs another surgery, but the Raiders are playing the long game.

"We're not going to disclose anything right now," Spytek said to Adams. "But we're optimistic about the player, the person, and our plan with him. We're excited to get him out on the grass sometime very soon."

This is a rebuild. It will take time, and not every question needs an answer right now. Whether it's fighting through injuries or learning the rigors of the NFL, rookies need time to develop. Teams need to have the coaches in place to make that happen and have the patience to let that process play out.

Based on everything that Spytek said during this interview with Adams, it sounds like the Raiders are fully prepared to go through McCoy's journey with him, whether it be recovering from another surgery, adjusting to the NFL level, or a bit of both. He should be a big part of the future in Las Vegas.

And the Silver and Black have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that he will be. McCoy has the chance to be the best cornerback that the Raiders have had in quite some time, and Spytek's process should make fans feel good about him reaching that level, even if it's not easy or quick.