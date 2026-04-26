Raiders exec admits team hasn't decided on Jermod McCoy injury direction

The Las Vegas Raiders clearly don't feel they are in a Super Bowl-contending window, and that mindset showed during the 2026 NFL Draft. The front office was aggressive in getting a few of its guys, but most picks indicated to the fans that they plan on building this for at least a year or two.

One of those long-term gambles was Tennessee's Jermod McCoy at pick No. 101, who has true No. 1 cornerback ability. And even though his injury concerns are legitimate, the value was just too good, as the Raiders got a blue-chip talent in Round 4. He could be the biggest steal of the event.

But how Las Vegas approaches his tricky injury situation will determine whether he ends up being the late-round gem that Raider Nation knows he can be, or a big wager that it doesn't cash in on. And it sounds like the front office hadn't decided on what direction to go before trading up to take him.

Las Vegas Raiders haven't decided on rehab path for Jermod McCoy

Raiders vice president of player personnel Brandon Hunt and director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan addressed the media on Saturday after the draft, and McCoy's health quickly came up. When asked if they've decided on McCoy needing another surgery, Hunt admitted they hadn't.

"Right now, before he even gets with our people, we didn't even get that far," Hunt said. "We have a great medical staff, like we said, (with head athletic trainer Chris) Cortez and (wellness coordinator) Alex G(uerrero). We're going to get in the building (and) make all those decisions. But right now, we're really excited about celebrating this kid and getting him in the building."

Now, that's not an ideal answer. But it's probably nothing to worry about, at least for now. After all, McCoy told Las Vegas reporters that he was willing to do whatever the team wanted him to do regarding his knee because he felt like they had his best interest at heart. And that's important.

It still feels a bit weird, however, too take a player with so many medical questions, and trade up, no less, and not have a clear vision for him or a good grip on his medicals. But it is very possible that Hunt just didn't want to spill those details publicly. With sensitive things like surgeries, that makes sense.

And ultimately, Raider Nation wants for McCoy whatever will keep him in the Silver and Black the longest. If that means effectively redshirting in 2026, that's okay. Las Vegas is rebuilding and doesn't need answers or production immediately. The franchise is playing the long game.

Plus, McCoy seems very confident that his knee will be fine, and he is just 20 years old, which matters quite a bit when recovering from any significant operations. Optimism should be kept either way, as if he's on the field this year, fans can feel good about his outlook and get to watch him right away.

If he and the team opt for another surgery to make his long-term prognosis look better, then the fanbase can rest assured that they are taking every precaution they can to increase McCoy's longevity. And at the end of the day, a fourth-round pick not working out isn't the end of the world.

McCoy isn't your typical fourth-round pick, though. So, whenever they decide on what to do, whether he has another surgery or not, the Silver and Black should eventually get a game-changing cornerback for the measly price of a future seventh-rounder and the No. 101 pick.

Still sounds like a heist to me, even if crucial decisions haven't been made yet.