John Spytek pushed back on idea that failed Maxx Crosby trade changed Raiders' plans

The Las Vegas Raiders, once again, found themselves in the center of drama. The organization was not at fault, however, as the Baltimore Ravens shockingly pulled out of an agreed-upon trade that would have sent Maxx Crosby to the AFC North franchise in exchange for two first-round picks.

That decision has led to plenty of chatter around the league, with fans and pundits questioning the integrity of Baltimore's decision. Las Vegas' brass chose to take the high road, as they haven't offered any information publicly, outside of noting that they're happy to have Crosby back in Silver and Black.

In the immediate aftermath, there were questions about whether or not the Raiders would back out of any of their free agent agreements after spending so much money. John Spytek explained why they didn't, while also pushing back on the notion that the decision altered their offseason plans.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek reveals why team honored free agent deals

Las Vegas showed tremendous class by following through with all of its free agent agreements, despite its financial situation being massively affected after Crosby's unexpected return. The decision was one that players and agents around the league likely noticed and respected.

Spytek discussed what went into the decision not to pull out of any of those deals during his presser at the 2026 NFL Annual Meeting, while also noting that nothing would have really changed with their plans, had they had Crosby or not.

"We never would operate like that. We targeted the guys we wanted to. We gave them what we felt were good deals. And we added (what) we thought were really good football players, and so, we were in a place to keep them all," Spytek explained. "And I don't know what we would have done if it would have been different, but we wouldn't have walked out of any of those deals either."

The Raiders' moves to re-sign Malcolm Koonce and add Kwity Paye in free agency seemed to be a direct response to Crosby's departure, especially at their given price points. Following the return of Crosby, it would have been very easy for the organization to back out of one of those deals.

In all likelihood, many around the league likely expected them to do exactly that and would have understood if they did. Instead, Las Vegas honored all of its commitments, ensuring that those players wouldn't be forced to renegotiate with teams that had already spent most of their cap space.

Klint Kubiak was also asked about this idea when speaking to reporters at the NFL Annual League Meeting. It doesn't sound like the drama made much of an impact on him or threw his plans for a loop at all, either.

"Anytime there's a trade, you always know that it could go down that way. Once it happened, I was really excited," Kubiak explained. "When Spy(tek) came and talked to me about it, we sat down, and my first thing was a smile. 'We got Maxx back, you kidding me? That's great. You got anything else you wanna talk about?' Our team just got better."

Spytek's comment that the Raiders wouldn't operate in that manner could also be seen as a jab at the Ravens front office after they backed out of the Crosby trade. Now, however, the situation is largely over with, and the two-time All-Pro is back in Las Vegas, something that all are seemingly happy with.

But the way that Baltimore handled the situation has left a bad taste in the mouth of Raider Nation. Luckily, this fanbase supports a team that would never operate in such a shady manner. Does Las Vegas make bad decisions? Absolutely. But fishy or unethical ones? Never.