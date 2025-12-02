John Spytek's savvy offseason Raiders signing looks better by the week

The Las Vegas Raiders have not been a good football team during the 2025 NFL season, as evidenced by their 2-10 record and the fact that they have already fired two coordinators. They have struggled in all facets of the game, and drama has surrounded the team as of late.

Many expected the Raiders' offense to be much-improved, as they spent the entire offseason bolstering that side of the ball. They traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, drafted running back Ashton Jeanty and hired Chip Kelly as the glue to hold all of their new signings together.

That meant that Las Vegas had to sacrifice a bit defensively. They let several of their key starters walk, and eventually, they overhauled the unit, as just three starters remain from last year. To replace them, they brought in a handful of low-risk, high-reward players.

John Spytek's gamble on Jeremy Chinn has paid off for the Raiders

Most of those moves have failed, however, and the Raiders will likely need to retool the defense during the offseason once again. The acquisition of safety Jeremy Chinn, however, has stood out, as the safety's strong play should cause him to be extended in the offseason.

Chinn joined the Raiders on a two-year, $16.25 million contract that included $12.25 million in guarantees. He has significantly outperformed that contract, recording 93 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two passes defended.

His 77.8 Pro Football Focus grade ranks 8th out of the league's 95 safeties and fourth on Las Vegas' roster, trailing only Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, and Kolton Miller. Chinn's versatility is what makes him most valuable, as he can line up everywhere on the field for Patrick Graham's defense.

In the Raiders' brutal Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Chinn had another solid performance. His 87.0 PFF grade was second on the team, only to Bowers' 87.4 mark against their AFC West foe.

The sixth-year safety was productive in all aspects, recording a 90.9 run defense grade, 82.6 tackling grade, 66.0 pass rush grade, and 68.7 coverage grade. He finished with 17 total tackles and eight solo tackles, including a potentially touchdown-saving stop against Justin Herbert on a scramble.

He also played a role in forcing Herbert into a red zone interception that fell into the hands of cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, which earned praise from Pete Carroll.

"That was a fantastic play, but (Kyu Blu Kelly) and Chinn made passing it off down on the goal line down there to turn that drive away," Carroll said. "That was excellent football right there. Because they tried to rub it off, and those guys both felt it coming and played off it just exactly like you'd hope. If they'd have thrown it to Jeremy's guy, he'd have made a play."

Las Vegas' offense was unable to convert the strong play into points, as they almost immediately threw an interception, giving the ball back to the Chargers. Still, it is yet another example of the difference-maker that Chinn has been for the Raiders' defense.

Chinn has proven to be one of the only gambles Spytek made that has paid off, and the general manager would be wise to lock him up long-term before he enters the final year of his contract. This signing, especially at the price point, continues to look better by the week.