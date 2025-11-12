Raiders would be wise to extend this unheralded offseason addition

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the worst teams in the league during the 2025 NFL season. More than halfway through the year, they are just 2-7 and would hold the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if the season ended today.

While the defense has shown flashes, they haven't been able to consistently put together strong performances. There has been plenty of light shed on the struggles of safety Isaiah Pola-Mao and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, but one member of the secondary's great play has flown under the radar.

Safety Jeremy Chinn has quietly been putting together an impressive campaign and is making a case to receive an extension from the front office despite being under contract next season. The sixth-year veteran drew quite a bit of praise from head coach Pete Carroll recently for his versatility.

Jeremy Chinn continues to shine bright for Raiders' defense

Chinn was one of several low-risk, high-reward signings that the Raiders' front office made in free agency. His two-year, $16.25 million deal, which included just $12.25 million in guaranteed money, has proven to be a steal.

He has shown plenty of versatility for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's unit, as he has played as a deep safety, box safety, and in the slot. Carroll praised his ability to play all over the field, while noting that Lonnie Johnson Jr.'s return opens up the full list of what the team can do with Chinn.

"Well, you've seen the last two weeks, there's been a little bit of a shift (in how Chinn is utilized) because we were heading towards Lonnie coming back," Carroll said. "You've seen him in a couple different spots. So, he's our most versatile player. He did some really exciting things this week in the game plan, and we hope to continue to expand on that."

Chinn is one of two Raiders, along with Devin White, to play all 604 defensive snaps this season. He has recorded 64 total tackles, 39 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

His 71.9 Pro Football Focus grade ranks 18th out of 89 safeties and is second to only Maxx Crosby on Las Vegas' defense. Chinn has proven to be well worth the offseason investment for Las Vegas, as his cap hit in 2025 is just $6.64 million.

That number will jump to $9.63 million in 2026, as his base salary is set to increase. While he may have another year under contract with the Raiders, the front office should already be thinking about signing the safety to a long-term extension.

As fans just saw play out with Jakobi Meyers, players often grow frustrated when forced to play out their deals if they are outperforming them. Unlike Meyers, however, Chinn was brought in by the current regime. He is also just 27 years old and should still play at a high level into his next contract.

Las Vegas has plenty of cap space over the next few years. They would be wise to avoid any potential distractions and extend Chinn's deal, as he has proven to be a pivotal, yet largely unheralded, piece of a defense that seems close to turning the corner.