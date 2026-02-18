John Spytek should not help AFC contender realize 'dream' trade scenario

The Las Vegas Raiders are embarking on another rebuild under yet another head coach. But this time around, there is a viable reason for hope, rooted in a youth-infused coaching staff led by Klint Kubiak. John Spytek will also not be lorded over by a head coach who has seen the game pass him by.

Las Vegas can overturn a big chunk of the roster this offseason, and that means some players will be gone. That said, some incumbent players look to be part of the core success that can be built from. Those names are easy to come up with, since the list is not all that lengthy.

In a broad sense, nothing is out of bounds for the Raiders this offseason, and that's a good thing. But there are limits to that idea. Trading a promising young piece like Jackson Powers-Johnson should be firmly off the table.

Raiders should not allow AFC contender to realize trade 'dream'

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report has offered a dream offseason trade scenario for each NFL team. For the Houston Texans, a now-perennial contender in the AFC, it was acquiring Powers-Johnson from the Raiders. The idea was rooted in Houston's offensive line being a massive question mark.

"Though it may be a long shot, the Texans should inquire about Jackson Powers-Johnson.

"Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders moved Powers-Johnson from center to right guard. He's played well at both positions, but the 2023 Rimington Trophy winner may want to move back to his natural position at the pivot. If the 23-year-old is open to playing in either of the two interior spots, offensive coordinator Nick Caley can figure out where he fits in his system.

"This offseason, the Raiders introduced Powers-Johnson to his third coaching regime, so there's no guarantee that he's a keeper in new head coach Klint Kubiak's system. Furthermore, general manager John Spytek didn't draft him.

"If Las Vegas dangles Powers-Johnson on the trade block, Houston would be a realistic landing spot."

C.J. Stroud's regression over the last couple of seasons has directly correlated with the Texans being unable to protect him properly. They absolutely need to fix that, and no stones should be unturned in that effort.

But the Raiders have their own offensive line issues to fix, though, and trading their second-best lineman would not exactly help that effort. The previous Las Vegas coaching staff's move of Powers-Johnson to right guard is the 10,000-foot view to summarize what happened.

He was forced to continually compete with a clearly inferior player, Alex Cappa, and he didn't mesh personality-wise with Pete Carroll or his unqualified son, who served as the offensive line coach and run gmae coordinator.

Powers-Johnson should get a clean slate from Kubiak and his staff, ideally with a shift back to center on the horizon. He should also be plenty motivated to prove that last season was just a blip on the radar and not indicative of who he is as a player.

The "(insert current general manager's name) didn't draft (insert player's name)" angle is a flimsy and tired way to push someone to the trade block. Spytek knows what Powers-Johnson did as a rookie in 2024, while playing multiple positions, and he had an up-close view of how the Carrolls did him wrong.

Houston could make an offer to the Raiders for Powers-Johnson, and a case can be made that they should explore acquiring him. But weakening an area you already need help in to help another team in your conference is not something a good GM does.

Unless or until he proves otherwise, let's give Spytek the benefit of the idea he's a good GM.