Jon Gruden details key difference in Al and Mark Davis' Raiders ownership

The Raiders have moved as much as any franchise in the NFL, going from Oakland to Los Angeles, then back to Oakland, and eventually to Las Vegas, the city that they currently call home. They have also been as bad as any team since 2002, when they last won a postseason game.

Despite constantly moving and their well-documented struggles, the Raiders remain one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports. That is a testament to the work done by Al Davis, who constantly had the organization at the forefront of the league, building what has been an unbreakable brand.

While the legendary owner passed away in 2011, his son, Mark Davis, has taken the torch as he looks to return the team to Super Bowl contention. Jon Gruden, who coached the Raiders under both owners, recently shared what makes them different in the role.

Jon Gruden reveals how Mark Davis differs from Al Davis as Raiders owner

The Davis family is synonymous with the Raiders brand, as Al's time with the franchise predates both the Super Bowl era and the AFL-NFL merger. Despite the recent hard times, they remain one of the league's most successful organizations, both from a football and business standpoint.

This is evidenced by the Raiders ranking in the top ten in both Super Bowl titles and franchise value. Gruden recently appeared on Julian Edelman's Games with Names podcast, where he discussed the difference between the two Davises as owners.

"Al grew up like I grew up. In a dark room, breaking down film. People don't realize (he) was (the) offensive line coach at The Citadel. He was (the) offensive line coach for the USC Trojans. Al Davis was a grinder, man," Gruden said. "Mark’s a businessman. I never knew Mark that well when I coached the Raiders in '98 to 2001. So, although they're from the same family and they got the same last name, they're completely different but very, very devoted to the Raiders. Mark Davis still treats the alumni extremely well. He’s very proud of his dad. He’s very proud of the Silver and Black, and that's why I think they'll be back."

Anyone familiar with Raiders history can resonate with Gruden's comments. Al Davis only cared about winning football games and doing what was best for the franchise. After beginning his tenure in Oakland as head coach in 1963, he was a part-owner and general manager just three years later.

By 1972, he was the principal owner and general manager, retaining both roles until he died in 2011. He led the Raiders to three Super Bowl wins and an AFL Championship and was twice named the NFL Executive of the Year. Davis was one of the most pivotal, larger-than-life figures in sports history.

He often went to battle with the NFL if it meant looking out for his beloved Raiders. Al Davis also opened many doors for underrepresented groups in the league. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

His son, Mark Davis, has taken a far different approach. While Al was known for being the most hands-on owner in the league, Mark has stayed away from football operations. Instead, he has focused on the business side of his things, which he considers more of his expertise.

The Raiders' franchise value has increased tenfold since he took over in 2011. While the value of all teams has increased in that time period, it should be noted that the Raiders were the league's second-least valuable team in 2011, but are now top-ten in value.

Although the results haven't come on the field, it's clear that Mark Davis has thrived in his area of expertise. Additionally, he has not meddled in football operations, instead hiring others for those roles. Finally, Mark has not been afraid to admit his mistakes and spend money to correct them.

All that is left to do is return the Raiders to glory before fans can truly say that both fully succeeded with their differentiating ownership styles.