Jordan Schultz changed the narrative around Raiders wanting to trade Maxx Crosby

With the NFL combine now a thing of the past and free agency just around the corner, some significant dominoes are already beginning to fall around the league. The Las Vegas Raiders, given their Maxx Crosby situation, are at the center of all the drama and theatrics.

Thursday's news cycle began with the Chicago Bears dealing star wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills, which is a move that Raider Nation should be glad John Spytek didn't make. However, as these deals shape the NFL landscape more and more, it paints a clearer picture for Las Vegas.

Although most of the Crosby trade talk has been mere speculation, it seems like some concrete pillars are now in place for a deal. And NFL Insider Jordan Schultz thinks that the Silver and Black's outlook has changed on potentially moving their superstar.

Jordan Schultz believes Raiders are more open to trading Maxx Crosby

Schultz cut right to the chase with his report on Thursday morning:

"Sources: Teams in the trade market have gotten the sense that the #Raiders are more open to the idea of trading Maxx Crosby, and it’s a situation that is only going to intensify."

Spytek and Klint Kubiak said in no uncertain terms at the combine that they wanted Crosby to be a Raider. Of course, the equation is a bit more complex than that, as Crosby may want out, or Las Vegas may see him as a more valuable trade chip than anything else. Want and need are different.

NFL Network's Jane Slater gave more credence to the idea that the Raiders are potentially engaging in more trade talks surrounding Crosby as well.

"On Maxx Crosby and the Cowboys being at play here….here is what I’m being told from a team source.



'Raiders are talking to a lot of people. But we would not give up two first-rounders.'



That’s the situation now. Will that change? I don’t know, but I checked for those of you interested."

Between these two reports, it is not difficult to decipher that a Crosby trade could be more imminent than some thought. There is more smoke than ever before, and multiple teams are apparently in talks. Schultz also thinks that the Bears aren't done on the trade market. It's not hard to connect those dots.

Whether it's Chicago, Dallas, or any number of other teams that the Raiders are reportedly communicating with, a potential Crosby trade has never felt as real as it does right now. Schultz isn't the only one changing his tune, and it'll be interesting to see how quickly things move on this front.