Just Blog Baby roundtable: Predicting Raiders' direction on Day 2 of 2026 draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here.

Fernando Mendoza will soon be a Las Vegas Raider, and now the real work will begin as they look to build around him. Fortunately, the Silver and Black have nine additional draft picks, beginning with two (No. 36 and No. 67) on the second day of the event. But that, of course, can change in an instant.

Regardless, I asked my fellow writers at Just Blog Baby who they think the Raiders should take in the second and third rounds of the draft. Looking at the best and worst-case scenarios, this is how we believe things should shake out on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Just Blog Baby writers predict Las Vegas Raiders Day 2 moves in 2026 NFL Draft

Nick Popio

With pick No. 36, I could see the Raiders trading back for more selections like they did last year. But if they make the pick, and for the sake of this exercise, I could see them going in one of two directions in the second round.

The most likely would be a defensive tackle, such as Kayden McDonald from Ohio State, the top run-stuffer in the class. The other would be to go with a cornerback like San Diego State's Chris Johnson, who graded as the second-best defensive back in college in 2025. Don't count out a receiver, either.

In the third round, the Raiders should go after a free safety to build the back half of the defense. TCU's Bud Clark is a name that everybody loves because of his productivity and experience, and rightfully so.

But you can never go wrong with an offensive lineman from Iowa like Gennings Dunker, either. Worst-case scenario at No. 36 or No. 67 would be to trade back and reach for someone who is overvalued or take a position where they already have enough depth.

Some names who are getting more praise than they deserve, in my opinion, include defensive tackle Caleb Banks from Florida, cornerback Colton Hood of Tennessee and Oklahoma wideout Deion Burks. There's not enough production there to justify taking one of them on Day 2 of the draft.

Caleb Gebrewold

Round 2 Dream Pick: Kayden McDonald

McDonald is the rare player who could fill a need while also being the best player on the board when the Raiders are on the clock at No. 36 overall. He is an elite run stopper who commands double teams from opposing offensive lines. While he likely needs to add more pass-rushing moves, he has shown that he can be effective at utilizing a bull rush to get after the quarterback. His addition would be a massive boost for Rob Leonard's defense and make life easier for Maxx Crosby and Co. If an elite player falls, however, I would like to see John Spytek get aggressive and move up the board.

Round 2 Nightmare Pick: D'Angelo Ponds

Ponds is a great player and should have a strong NFL career. While his height may worry some, that is not the case here. In fact, if free agency had played out differently, he may have been a great fit. As things stand, however, it wouldn't be wise for the Raiders to invest in another cornerback this early after bringing back Eric Stokes and trading for Taron Johnson. I'm still a strong believer in Darien Porter, and that trio could complicate Ponds' path to playing time, making Round 2 a reach for him.

Round 3 Dream Pick: Gennings Dunker

While I would like to see the Raiders address their need at free safety sooner rather than later, Dunker was available in the third round in multiple mock drafts that I ran. I am generally higher than most on both Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant, and would love to see last year's third-round duo win starting roles in training camp. The value here, however, was simply too good to pass up. While he starred at right tackle in college, most pundits agree that Dunker can continue to play outside or kick inside. That type of positional versatility would allow him to win either of Las Vegas' remaining two starting spots across the line. Additionally, he has the prototypical size and strength to bolster an already improved offensive front.

Round 3 Nightmare Pick: Zachariah Branch

Similar to Ponds, I believe Branch is a great player who should find success in the NFL. I don't, however, like his fit in Las Vegas' wide receiver room. The wideout measured at 5-foot-8 and 177 pounds at the NFL Draft Combine. The Raiders' top two wideouts, Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor, are both under 6'0 and 200 pounds, which makes the addition of Branch, who figures to operate in the same area of the field as both players, somewhat redundant. Spytek should, instead, look to add an X receiver to the room that can complement the skillset of Tucker and Nailor.

Levi Dombro

Round 2 Dream Pick: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion is someone whom I just feel very strongly about, both on and off the field. No, he's not the "prototypical X wide receiver" that fans have wanted, but Concepcion is a Round 1 talent that the Raiders should be counting their lucky stars for if he falls to No. 36. He has lightning quickness, great route-running ability, and he is an intelligent player who reads zone coverage well and is great with the ball in his hands. Concepcion separates with the best of them and would provide a spark in the return game as well, making him a no-brainer if he's still available in Round 2.

Round 2 Nightmare Pick: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Banks is a great player who was widely regarded as a top-10 talent before a down and injury-riddled final campaign with the Gators. But another foot injury was discovered during the pre-draft process, giving Banks the dreaded label of a prospect flagged by medicals. In fairness to him, Banks still performed quite well at the NFL combine with that injury. But the Raiders are in no position to take a gamble like this because they need all the help that they can get. And a player's best ability is availability. Banks hasn't proved that he can stay on the field or avoid injury, so I'd pass for that reason.

Round 3 Dream Pick: Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

I would take Stukes at No. 36. And perhaps this is a pipe dream because it seems like there is some real Round 1 hype for him. But if we zoom out a bit, Stukes is still the No. 54 prospect on big boards, and almost none of the national insiders or draft experts have him going in the first round, and many have him somewhere in the mid-second. But if he falls to Round 3, Las Vegas should sprint to turn in the card. He is a big, strong, athletic defensive back who can play and thrive at multiple positions. But he's not just a traits guy; Stukes had great production over the years in the Big 12. Maybe unrealistic, but that's what dreams are.

Round 3 Nightmare Pick: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

As a big fan of Washington Jr., this is difficult for me to say. And for as good a running back prospect as he is, Washington Jr. is massively benefitting from being a high-upside player in a weak class at the position. Could the Raiders use him and his talents? Absolutely. He'd be a great Ashton Jeanty complement. But taking a running back in Round 3 when Las Vegas has so many other, more pressing issues to address, would be malpractice. Plenty of solid players with high ceilings are set to be available late on Day 3, and the Silver and Black need starters elsewhere before splurging on Washington Jr.